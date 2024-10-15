Tax, accounting and auditing event to bring together 1,400+ attendees to learn from influential experts, connect with peers and prepare their firms for the future

Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting (TAA) kicks off its 20th annual CCH Connections: User Conference next week in Las Vegas, Nevada. More than 1,400 tax, accounting, and audit professionals are set to collaborate, network with industry peers, learn how to leverage Wolters Kluwer technologies, including Artificial Intelligence, to their fullest potential and gain new insights on key trends impacting the profession. The event is scheduled to be held October 20 23, 2024 at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas.

Keynote speakers and presentations include:

Jason Marx, CEO of Wolters Kluwer Tax and Accounting , will deliver a keynote speech that explores the critical crossroads of AI, technology, and the human experience. Crucial topics include the transformation of the accounting sector through AI, the imperative role of firm intelligence in strategic advisory positions, and the need for a human-centric approach.

Influential industry leaders Cathy Rowe, SVP and Segment Leader, U.S. Professional Market, Wolters Kluwer TAA and Dean Sonderegger, SVP General Manager, Canada and Research Learning will participate in a Fireside Chat where attendees will learn to navigate client needs more effectively, utilize advanced technology like AI to address firm challenges, and implement actionable strategies to boost firm growth.

Wolters Kluwer TAA will also host its second-annual AI Technical Showcase: The Future of Firm Intelligence, which will allow attendees to use and interact with advanced new AI-enabled capabilities. In this special session, participants will gain hands-on access to experience the potential of Wolters Kluwer's AI solutions, explore their capabilities in real scenarios, and engage with members of our technology team to ask questions and share feedback.

Cathy Rowe, SVP and Segment Leader, U.S. Professional Market, Wolters Kluwer TAA North America, said:

"The upcoming CCH Connections: User Conference is all set to be another phenomenal gathering, providing our valued customers with the opportunity to hear from renowned industry leaders, network with fellow professionals, and glean actionable knowledge to streamline their workflow, boost profit margins, empower better decision making, and confidently propel their ventures forward. The entire Wolters Kluwer team is excited to provide attendees with unique opportunities to learn how they can use technology and AI advancements to increase firm intelligence, offering a competitive edge in the evolving marketplace."

Attendees, from associates to partners, will be among the first to learn about impactful enhancements to leading Wolters Kluwer technologies, including CCH Axcess, CCH® Pro System fx®, and CCH® AnswerConnect.

They will also be able to choose from more than 60 engaging breakout sessions, lectures, discussion pods, and workshops, which feature content in four specialized content tracks-audit, firm management, tax, and technology-led by some of the best and brightest experts in the tax field. The event will also include interactive, hands-on access to live demonstrations of Wolters Kluwer product innovations.

