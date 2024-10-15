Anzeige
Dienstag, 15.10.2024
Diese Fusion könnte der Katalysator sein, den Anleger brauchen
Global Industrial Company: Global Industrial Introduces Hydraulic Drum Handler with Universal Grip and Adjustable Support

-Designed to Keep Drum Upright During Transportation for Safe Handling-

PORT WASHINGTON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2024 / Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC), a value-added national distributor of industrial products and MRO supplies, announces the newest product from its Made To Exceed line of Global Industrial Exclusive Brands: the Global Industrial Hydraulic Drum Handler with Universal Grip and Adjustable Support. Its innovative design and feature set deliver enhanced efficiency, versatility, ergonomics and safety for most commercial and industrial drum handling applications.

Designed to effortlessly lift, transport, and position a wide range of drum types, the new Global Industrial Hydraulic Drum Handler provides a safe and efficient material handling platform for your handling and storage needs. With a weight capacity of 990 lbs. and a lifting capacity of 1,100 lbs., this hydraulic drum handler is engineered to handle 30-, 55-, and 85-gallon drums with ease. Its universal grip is compatible with steel, poly, or fiber drums, and the adjustable support keeps the drum in the upright position for safe handling. Its ability to transport drums of different types and sizes makes it the ideal solution for warehouses, manufacturing plants, and other industrial facilities.

"Our new Hydraulic Drum Handler was designed with the employee in mind, offering unparalleled compatibility, mobility and ease-of-use," said Kelly O'Bryan, Senior Category Manager at Global Industrial. "Its design allows for the safe and ergonomic handling of drums regardless of size or material type, while the adjustable support is designed to ensure the drum stays in the full upright position. Our innovative Hydraulic Drum Handler represents the next step in safe and efficient drum transportation."

Key Features of the new Global Industrial Hydraulic Drum Handler with Universal Grip and Adjustable Support Include:

  • Universal Grip for Maximum Compatibility: The spring-loaded universal grip is engineered to securely grab steel, poly, or fiber drums, ensuring a tight hold and reducing the risk of spills or accidents during transport.

  • Adjustable Support for Safe Handling: The adjustable support system is designed to keep drums upright during transport, preventing unwanted tipping and safer, more controlled movement.

  • Smooth Maneuverability with Polyurethane Swivel Casters: Equipped with four 5-inch polyurethane swivel casters, this drum handler glides effortlessly across indoor surfaces.

  • Easy, No-Hassle Operation: Featuring a manual hand pump lift mechanism, the drum handler allows for safe and precise lifting without the need for complex controls or power sources.

About Global Industrial Company
Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC), through its operating subsidiaries, is a value-added distributor. For 75 years, Global Industrial has gone the extra mile for its customers, currently offering hundreds of thousands of industrial and MRO products needed to run businesses and facilities. Global Industrial is committed to its customer-centric strategy and utilizes a team of subject matter experts, products from its Global Industrial Exclusive BrandsTM, and national vendor relationships to help customers succeed. At Global Industrial, "We Can Supply That®".

Investor/Media Contact:

Mike Smargiassi/Jomar Orejuela
The Plunkett Group
212-739-6729
mike@theplunkettgroup.com / jomar@theplunkettgroup.com

SOURCE: Global Industrial Company



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
