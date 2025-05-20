Global Industrial Company To Raise Awareness for K9s For Warriors At NASCAR Xfinity Series Race on Memorial Day Weekend

- Reaffirms Commitment to K9s For Warriors Through 'Partnerships With Purpose' Service Initiative -

PORT WASHINGTON, NY AND WELCOME, NC / ACCESS Newswire / May 20, 2025 / Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC), a value-added national distributor of industrial equipment and supplies, announced today that its Partnerships With Purpose service initiative will continue to raise awareness for veterans through its support of K9s For Warriors. Through Global Industrial's partnership with Richard Childress Racing (RCR), K9s For Warriors will be featured on the No. 21 Chevrolet, driven by Austin Hill, during the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway this Memorial Day weekend.

K9s For Warriors is a national nonprofit organization that provides highly trained service dogs to U.S. military veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder ("PTSD"), traumatic brain injury and other invisible wounds of war at no financial cost to the veteran. Partnerships With Purpose is Global Industrial's service initiative platform that reflects the company's commitment to meaningful social engagement.

"Global Industrial is honored to recognize and thank the members of the U.S. Armed Forces for their service and sacrifice this Memorial Day weekend. We are proud to sponsor K9s For Warriors and support their mission to empower veterans," said Anesa Chaibi, CEO of Global Industrial Company. "Coming together for this race highlights the impact we can make through our Partnerships With Purpose initiative. We're grateful to Richard Childress Racing, and our other partners for joining us in supporting our veterans and their families."

"K9s For Warriors is extremely grateful to Global Industrial for their ongoing support of our mission to save lives at both ends of the leash through its Partnerships With Purpose initiative," said Lindsay Grayson, Chief Revenue Officer at K9s For Warriors. "As we honor our fallen heroes this Memorial Day, we remember all the sacrifices they have made for our country and our freedom. K9s For Warriors is thankful to Richard Childress Racing and Austin Hill for playing such a vital role in helping us raise awareness about our organization's commitment to saving Veteran lives."

"It's an honor to raise awareness for K9s For Warriors again this season," said Hill. "Through Global Industrial's Partnerships With Purpose program, we have the opportunity to bring attention to a worthy cause that is making a change in the lives of those who have served our country. K9s For Warriors is saving over 150 lives a year, not only with veterans but also with canines. Even if one veteran learns about this program and can be saved, it means more than anything else that we can do on the track. We are going to give it our all to take the Global Industrial Chevrolet to Victory Lane on Memorial Day weekend."

On Saturday, May 24, leadership, veteran and canine members of the K9s For Warriors team, and current servicemembers will join Global Industrial and RCR for a VIP experience at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The green flag will wave for Hill and the No. 21 Global Industrial Chevrolet at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 24 at 4:00 p.m. ET. Watch live television coverage on The CW and listen to flag-to-flag coverage on the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

Get ready for the big day and check out this 2024 "race" between Hill and fellow RCR driver Kyle Busch: www.globalindustrial.com/racing.

About Global Industrial Company:

Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC), through its operating subsidiaries, is a value-added distributor and source for industrial equipment and supplies. Leveraging over 75 years of experience, Global Industrial specializes in providing MRO solutions to businesses ranging from small to enterprise, and to the public sector. Global Industrial is committed to its customer-centric strategy and uses industry expertise, products from its Global Industrial Exclusive BrandsTM, and nationally known brands to provide customers with a breadth of offerings to meet their needs. At Global Industrial, "We Can Supply That®".

About K9s For Warriors:

Determined to end Veteran suicide, K9s For Warriors is the nation's largest provider of trained Service Dogs to military Veterans suffering from PTSD, traumatic brain injury and/or military sexual trauma. With most dogs being rescues, this innovative program allows the K9/Warrior team to build an unwavering bond that facilitates their collective healing and recovery. This treatment method is backed by scientific research (from University of Arizona's OHAIRE Lab) demonstrating Service Dogs' ability to help mitigate their Veteran's symptoms of PTSD while simultaneously restoring their confidence and independence. Founded in 2011 as a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization, K9s For Warriors remains committed to bringing widespread awareness to Veterans' mental health and contributing to policy-level reform. The organization's operation facilities include: K9s For Warriors National Headquarters (Ponte Vedra, Fla.) Davis Family Mega Kennel (Ponte Vedra, Fla.) Petco Love K9 Center (San Antonio, Texas) and Warrior Ranch (Just North of San Antonio, Texas).

Find more information at www.k9sforwarriors.org | Facebook | Instagram | X

About Richard Childress Racing:

Richard Childress Racing (www.rcrracing.com) is a renowned, performance-driven racing, marketing and manufacturing organization. Incorporated in 1969, RCR has celebrated over 50 years of racing and earned more than 200 victories and 16 championships, including six in the NASCAR Cup Series with the legendary Dale Earnhardt. RCR was the first organization to win championships in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Truck Series and is a three-time winner of the Daytona 500 (1998, 2007, 2018). Its 2025 NASCAR Cup Series lineup includes two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch (No. 8 Chevrolet) and 2017 Coca-Cola 600 winner and 2018 Daytona 500 champion Austin Dillon (No. 3 Chevrolet). RCR fields a full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series program with Jesse Love (No. 2 Chevrolet) and Austin Hill (No. 21 Chevrolet).

