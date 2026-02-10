Anzeige
WKN: A3CSK3 | ISIN: US37892E1029
Frankfurt
10.02.26 | 09:55
26,200 Euro
+4,80 % +1,200
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESS Newswire
10.02.2026 14:02 Uhr
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Global Industrial Company to Report Fourth Quarter 2025 Results on February 24, 2026

PORT WASHINGTON, NY / ACCESS Newswire / February 10, 2026 / Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC), a value-added national distributor and source for industrial equipment and supplies, today announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025, on Tuesday, February 24, 2026, after U.S. market hours.

Management will host a conference call and question and answer session on the Company's results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on February 24th. To access the call, please dial (412)-317-6347 five minutes prior to the start time. The call will also be available via webcast on the Company's website at https://investors.globalindustrial.com. If you are unable to listen to the call at its scheduled time, the webcast will be archived for approximately 90 days.

About Global Industrial Company
Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC) is a leading distributor of high-quality, industrial-strength equipment and supplies, serving organizations of all sizes across a wide range of industries. With more than 75 years of experience, customers rely on Global Industrial for its broad portfolio of private and national brands, trusted service, and focus on value. We help customers keep their operations running by delivering the right products when they need them, because We Can Supply ThatTM. Visit Globalindustrial.com, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

INVESTOR/MEDIA CONTACTS:
Mike Smargiassi / Collin Dreizen
The Plunkett Group
212-739-6729
mike@theplunkettgroup.com / collin@theplunkettgroup.com

SOURCE: Global Industrial Company



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/global-industrial-company-to-report-fourth-quarter-2025-results-on-feb-1135062

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
