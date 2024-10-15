Hypha Labs, Inc.: Hypha Laboratories Establishes Scientific and Cultural Advisory Board, Adds William Padilla-Brown

Board Will Add to Company's Intellectual Capital and Diversity of Experience

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2024 / Hypha Labs, Inc. (OTCQB:FUNI), a pioneer in functional mushroom sciences and the creator of the MicroPearls suite of products, is pleased to announce William Padilla-Brown as the inaugural candidate for its Scientific and Cultural Advisory Board. A renowned citizen scientist, author, speaker, and mycology thought leader, Padilla-Brown has continually pushed the boundaries of mycological research and public education, making groundbreaking contributions to the cultivation and understanding of fungi.

Best known for authoring the first English-language book on Cordyceps cultivation, William has shaped how mycologists and enthusiasts alike approach this once-rare mushroom. His book has empowered growers across the globe to explore Cordyceps cultivation, previously a closely-guarded practice. His expertise doesn't stop there; William is a passionate advocate for decentralized research, spearheading the development of independent research facilities for both mycology and algae cultivation.

In addition to his academic contributions, William is the visionary behind MycoFest, a premier event in the mushroom world. MycoFest brings together mycology enthusiasts, researchers, and industry experts for networking, education, fostering collaboration across diverse sectors of the mushroom space. His ability to blend science with community has made him a vital connector in the growing global mycology movement.

At Hypha Labs, William's role will be critical as the Company explores new frontiers in mycology. His current focus includes highlighting the healing properties of truffles native to North America, bringing much-needed attention to their health and wellness benefits. His insights into this relatively untapped resource will guide future research at Hypha Labs, with the goal of broadening public awareness of these potent fungi.

"We're incredibly excited to have William Padilla-Brown joining us on this journey," said Stone Douglass, CEO at Hypha Labs. "His work aligns perfectly with our mission to advance decentralized, sustainable, and accessible mycological research. His expertise and passion for fungi will be invaluable as we continue to push the boundaries of what is possible in this field."

As Hypha Labs continues its mission to innovate in the world of mycology, William's leadership will be instrumental in shaping our research agenda and community initiatives. His unique blend of hands-on experience, scientific rigor, and community engagement is a perfect match for Hypha Labs' vision of a more connected, informed, and empowered mycological future.

About Hypha Labs, Inc.

The company has developed revolutionary, cutting-edge technology focused on new methods of producing the active ingredients found in a wide array of functional mushrooms using its patent-pending mushroom accelerators. The Company is positioning itself to play an important role in the burgeoning Functional Mushroom industry in addition to being a disruptive force in future and emerging mushroom opportunities. Visit us at HyphaLabs.com.

