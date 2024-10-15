Anzeige
Dienstag, 15.10.2024
15.10.2024 15:38 Uhr
KeyBank and Elmwood Park Zoo Announce New Partnership That Supports Zoo-On-Wheels

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2024 / KeyBank

KeyBank and the Elmwood Park Zoo in Norristown, Pennsylvania recently announced that they have formed a new community partnership that provides funding for Zoo-On-Wheels, a mobile zoo program that makes more than 400 visits to schools and community groups throughout Pennsylvania's Montgomery county each year. The three-year sponsorship contract enables the bank to have KeyBank branding on a Zoo-On-Wheels vehicle, plus receive admission and hosting opportunities at the zoo for clients, community members and employees. With KeyBank's support, the zoo will add the new Zoo-On-Wheels vehicle to its fleet in January, enabling the zoo to provide even more mobile programming to the community.

"As a community-minded bank, KeyBank believes in investing in organizations that add to the health and vitality of the communities where we do business ," said Youseff Tannous, KeyBank Eastern Pennsylvania Market President. "Our new sponsorship with Elmwood Park Zoo is a great way to support the educational initiatives the zoo provides to the community, including its Zoo-On-Wheels program. It also enables us to promote KeyBank's brand, entertain clients, show our support for Montgomery County, and enjoy all that the zoo offers to local residents."

KeyBank announced the new partnership to its employees at a special event held at the zoo on October 1, 2024. Zoo leaders, board members and approximately 150 KeyBank Eastern PA staff and their families enjoyed refreshments and a private viewing of animal exhibits.

"We are so grateful to KeyBank as a community partner," said Elmwood Park Zoo Executive Director and CEO Al Zone at the event. "We strive to be a zoo for everyone, and our Zoo-on-Wheels program enables us to be that by taking the zoo out into the community. Our educational team has done a great job building up the program in recent years, but we can't do it alone. We need community partners like KeyBank who believe in supporting non-profits and the communities they serve." Zone went on to say that the zoo is celebrating 100 years in operation this year and was also the first Autism-certified zoo in the world.

About Elmwood Park Zoo

Elmwood Park Zoo was established in 1924 when a local farmer transferred 16 acres and a small menagerie to the Borough of Norristown. Today, the Zoo is owned and operated by the Norristown Zoological Society, a non-profit organization whose mission is to foster an appreciation for wildlife and the environment that will inspire active participation in conservation. Under the Society's careful management, Elmwood Park Zoo has attained elite status as one of only 230 institutions accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. The Zoo's accreditation was renewed in September 2022.

About KeyBank/KeyCorp

KeyCorp's roots trace back nearly 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $187 billion at June 30, 2024. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,200 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit?https://www.key.com/.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from KeyBank on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: KeyBank
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/keybank
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: KeyBank



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
