The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Result of AGM
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 15
THE DIVERSE INCOME TRUST PLC (the "Company")
Result of Annual General Meeting
The Company is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting held on 15 October 2024 all resolutions were passed by a show of hands, including the following resolutions:
Resolution 11 (ordinary resolution): To authorise the Directors to allot shares pursuant to Section 551 of the Companies Act 2006.
Resolution 12 (special resolution): To authorise the Directors to allot ordinary shares for cash pursuant to Sections 570 and 573 of the Companies Act 2006 otherwise than in accordance with statutory pre-emption rights.
Resolution 13 (special resolution): To authorise the Directors to make market purchases of the Company's own shares.
Resolution 14 (special resolution): To hold general meetings (other than annual general meetings) on 14 clear days' notice.
Resolution 15 (special resolution): To authorise the Directors to cancel the amount standing to the credit of the share premium account of the Company, subject to the confirmation of the Court.
The proxy votes received in relation to all resolutions were as follows:
Resolutions
Votes For
Votes Against
Votes at Chairman's Discretion
Votes Withheld
Resolution 1 -
Approval of Annual Report
91,763,091
41,341
115,793
99,013
Resolution 2 - Approval of Remuneration Report
91,330,327
417,149
115,793
155,969
Resolution 3 - Re-election Mr Bell
89,654,502
2,128,898
115,793
120,045
Resolution 4 - Re-election Mr Crole
89,675,605
2,107,795
115,793
120,045
Resolution 5 - Election Ms Kemsley-Pein
89,667,728
2,115,672
115,793
120,045
Resolution 6 - Re-election Ms McGrade
87,765,762
4,014,821
115,793
122,862
Resolution 7 - Re-election Mr Thomson
76,084,936
15,698,464
115,793
120,045
Resolution 8 - Reappointment of BDO LLP as Auditor
91,493,414
285,202
115,793
124,829
Resolution 9 - Auditor Remuneration
91,498,377
255,211
113,199
152,451
Resolution 10 - Dividend of 1.20p per share
91,754,418
44,196
115,793
104,831
Resolution 11 - Authority to allot shares
91,514,455
270,011
115,793
118,979
Resolution 12 - Disapplication of preemption rights
91,309,684
357,838
115,793
235,923
Resolution 13 - Authority to make market purchases
91,701,336
97,278
115,793
104,831
Resolution 14 - 14 days' notice period for GM
91,493,461
305,153
115,793
104,831
Resolution 15 - Authority to cancel the share premium account
91,717,697
60,040
115,793
125,708
A copy of the full text of Resolutions 11 to 15 will be submitted to the National Storage
Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at
https://www.fca.org.uk/markets/primary-markets/regulatory-disclosures/national-storage-mechanism
A presentation by Gervais Williams of Premier Portfolio Managers Limited is available on the Company's website at https://www.diverseincometrust.com/.
LEI: 2138005QFXYHJM551U45