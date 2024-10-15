Anzeige
Dienstag, 15.10.2024
7 neue Bohrlöcher bei Best Chance: Gladiator Metals (WKN: A3D6HK) bereit für ein Ressourcen-Update
15.10.2024 17:36 Uhr
The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 15

THE DIVERSE INCOME TRUST PLC (the "Company")

Result of Annual General Meeting

The Company is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting held on 15 October 2024 all resolutions were passed by a show of hands, including the following resolutions:

Resolution 11 (ordinary resolution): To authorise the Directors to allot shares pursuant to Section 551 of the Companies Act 2006.

Resolution 12 (special resolution): To authorise the Directors to allot ordinary shares for cash pursuant to Sections 570 and 573 of the Companies Act 2006 otherwise than in accordance with statutory pre-emption rights.

Resolution 13 (special resolution): To authorise the Directors to make market purchases of the Company's own shares.

Resolution 14 (special resolution): To hold general meetings (other than annual general meetings) on 14 clear days' notice.

Resolution 15 (special resolution): To authorise the Directors to cancel the amount standing to the credit of the share premium account of the Company, subject to the confirmation of the Court.

The proxy votes received in relation to all resolutions were as follows:

Resolutions

Votes For

Votes Against

Votes at Chairman's Discretion

Votes Withheld

Resolution 1 -

Approval of Annual Report

91,763,091

41,341

115,793

99,013

Resolution 2 - Approval of Remuneration Report

91,330,327

417,149

115,793

155,969

Resolution 3 - Re-election Mr Bell

89,654,502

2,128,898

115,793

120,045

Resolution 4 - Re-election Mr Crole

89,675,605

2,107,795

115,793

120,045

Resolution 5 - Election Ms Kemsley-Pein

89,667,728

2,115,672

115,793

120,045

Resolution 6 - Re-election Ms McGrade

87,765,762

4,014,821

115,793

122,862

Resolution 7 - Re-election Mr Thomson

76,084,936

15,698,464

115,793

120,045

Resolution 8 - Reappointment of BDO LLP as Auditor

91,493,414

285,202

115,793

124,829

Resolution 9 - Auditor Remuneration

91,498,377

255,211

113,199

152,451

Resolution 10 - Dividend of 1.20p per share

91,754,418

44,196

115,793

104,831

Resolution 11 - Authority to allot shares

91,514,455

270,011

115,793

118,979

Resolution 12 - Disapplication of preemption rights

91,309,684

357,838

115,793

235,923

Resolution 13 - Authority to make market purchases

91,701,336

97,278

115,793

104,831

Resolution 14 - 14 days' notice period for GM

91,493,461

305,153

115,793

104,831

Resolution 15 - Authority to cancel the share premium account

91,717,697

60,040

115,793

125,708

A copy of the full text of Resolutions 11 to 15 will be submitted to the National Storage

Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at
https://www.fca.org.uk/markets/primary-markets/regulatory-disclosures/national-storage-mechanism

A presentation by Gervais Williams of Premier Portfolio Managers Limited is available on the Company's website at https://www.diverseincometrust.com/.

LEI: 2138005QFXYHJM551U45


