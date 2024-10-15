The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Result of AGM

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 15

THE DIVERSE INCOME TRUST PLC (the "Company")

Result of Annual General Meeting

The Company is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting held on 15 October 2024 all resolutions were passed by a show of hands, including the following resolutions:

Resolution 11 (ordinary resolution): To authorise the Directors to allot shares pursuant to Section 551 of the Companies Act 2006.

Resolution 12 (special resolution): To authorise the Directors to allot ordinary shares for cash pursuant to Sections 570 and 573 of the Companies Act 2006 otherwise than in accordance with statutory pre-emption rights.

Resolution 13 (special resolution): To authorise the Directors to make market purchases of the Company's own shares.

Resolution 14 (special resolution): To hold general meetings (other than annual general meetings) on 14 clear days' notice.

Resolution 15 (special resolution): To authorise the Directors to cancel the amount standing to the credit of the share premium account of the Company, subject to the confirmation of the Court.

The proxy votes received in relation to all resolutions were as follows:

Resolutions Votes For Votes Against Votes at Chairman's Discretion Votes Withheld Resolution 1 - Approval of Annual Report 91,763,091 41,341 115,793 99,013 Resolution 2 - Approval of Remuneration Report 91,330,327 417,149 115,793 155,969 Resolution 3 - Re-election Mr Bell 89,654,502 2,128,898 115,793 120,045 Resolution 4 - Re-election Mr Crole 89,675,605 2,107,795 115,793 120,045 Resolution 5 - Election Ms Kemsley-Pein 89,667,728 2,115,672 115,793 120,045 Resolution 6 - Re-election Ms McGrade 87,765,762 4,014,821 115,793 122,862 Resolution 7 - Re-election Mr Thomson 76,084,936 15,698,464 115,793 120,045 Resolution 8 - Reappointment of BDO LLP as Auditor 91,493,414 285,202 115,793 124,829 Resolution 9 - Auditor Remuneration 91,498,377 255,211 113,199 152,451 Resolution 10 - Dividend of 1.20p per share 91,754,418 44,196 115,793 104,831 Resolution 11 - Authority to allot shares 91,514,455 270,011 115,793 118,979 Resolution 12 - Disapplication of preemption rights 91,309,684 357,838 115,793 235,923 Resolution 13 - Authority to make market purchases 91,701,336 97,278 115,793 104,831 Resolution 14 - 14 days' notice period for GM 91,493,461 305,153 115,793 104,831 Resolution 15 - Authority to cancel the share premium account 91,717,697 60,040 115,793 125,708

A copy of the full text of Resolutions 11 to 15 will be submitted to the National Storage

Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at

https://www.fca.org.uk/markets/primary-markets/regulatory-disclosures/national-storage-mechanism

A presentation by Gervais Williams of Premier Portfolio Managers Limited is available on the Company's website at https://www.diverseincometrust.com/.

LEI: 2138005QFXYHJM551U45