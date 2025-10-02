The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 02

The Diverse Income Trust plc

02ndOctober 2025

The Diverse Income Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 01stOctober 2025 the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of the Diverse Income Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to

01st October 2025 114.53 per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 113.61 per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45

02ndOctober 2025