Dentsply Sirona Sustainability Report 2023: Year of continued action leads to strong results and several goals achieved ahead of time

Since the launch of its sustainability strategy "BEYOND: Taking Action for a Brighter World " in 2021, Dentsply Sirona has worked diligently to advance sustainability within the company as well as throughout the industry. Dentsply Sirona's latest sustainability report is renewed evidence of the great dedication the company and its employees bring to the table every day.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dentsply Sirona, the world's largest manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies and a leading provider of continence care solutions, published its 2023 Sustainability Report over the past weekend during DS World Las Vegas. This annual clinical education event for dental professionals was the perfect platform for unveiling the company's sustainability achievements and commitments, allowing attendees to engage with Dentsply Sirona's vision for a more sustainable future.

The report shows strong overall progress against its goals for the fourth year in a row as well as several goals met ahead of their 2025 timeframe. Guided by its sustainability strategy "BEYOND: Taking Action for a Brighter World ", Dentsply Sirona has achieved positive impact along its three pillars: Healthy Planet (environmental goals), Healthy Smiles (social goals) and Healthy Business (governance goals).

Highlights from the 2023 Sustainability Report include but are not limited to:

Significant reduction of Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions intensity by 47% compared with the baseline measurement from 2019. 1 Goal achieved ahead of original 2025 timeframe, exceeding the original 15% reduction target.

Goal achieved ahead of original 2025 timeframe, exceeding the original 15% reduction target. Reduction of water withdrawal intensity by 29% compared with the baseline measurement from 2019. Goal achieved ahead of original 2025 timeframe, exceeding the original 15% reduction target.

We continue to progress towards our Net Zero in Scope 1 -3 carbon emissions by 2050.

Continued to drive sustainable change within the dental industry and beyond through strong partnerships, the sharing of knowledge, donations of funds, products and time. Examples of engagement include the long-standing partnership with Smile Train, the world's largest cleft-focused organization, and support for FDI World Dental Federation's initiatives World Oral Health Day and Sustainability in Dentistry .

and . Enabled and empowered over 5.5 million smiles 2 from across our communities, dental professionals, and employees, contributing to more than 16.8 million smiles since 2021 and on track to enable 25 million smiles by 2025.

from across our communities, dental professionals, and employees, contributing to more than 16.8 million smiles since 2021 and on track to enable 25 million smiles by 2025. Completed global gender pay parity analysis and based on data from the first half of 2024, the company has achieved total average gender pay parity across our global workforce, ahead of the 2025 target.

54% of global hires in 2023 were diverse 3 and the global gender parity was 44%.

and the global gender parity was 44%. More than 10,300 employee registrations to diversity, equity and inclusion trainings and awareness programs.

Hosted more than 9,200 educational courses for customers in over 80 countries in 2023, including the Sustainability Educational Course - an increase of over 2,000 courses compared to 2022. 4

Continued to place the utmost importance on a safe working environment, reducing even further the number of recordable incidents at Dentsply Sirona. A top decile injury and illness prevention rate of 0.17 was achieved in 2023, surpassing the original goal of 0.27 by 2025.5

"We are very pleased with the progress we have made since 2021 and especially the strong results we achieved over the course of the last year", said Tony Johnson, SVP, Chief Supply Chain Officer and Executive Sponsor for ESG at Dentsply Sirona. "This continued success motivates us to put even more fervour into reducing our environmental footprint, improving oral health and continence care globally, creating a diverse, equitable, inclusive, and respectful culture as well as establishing processes that ensure integrity, transparency, and responsibility at all levels of our business."

"The strong outcomes of the past year are evidence of our steadfast commitment to sustainability. 2023 was a year of action, where we continued to transform oral health and continence care services through innovative products and solutions. Everyone at Dentsply Sirona has pulled together and ensured that we were able to 'Win as One', driving sustainability and innovation, while protecting our business, our customers and their patients," said Simon Campion, President and CEO at Dentsply Sirona. "I am proud of what we have achieved together and confident that we will continue to make great strides for sustainability, as we continue to go BEYOND, improving lives worldwide and contributing to a healthy future for our planet."

1 We calculate Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions intensity by dividing the total level of emissions by net sales.

2 This figure is comprised of our community oral healthcare delivery initiatives and donations; Clinical Education programs and educational events for dental professionals (for example, DS World); inclusion, empowerment and benefit programs offered to employees; and product solutions that restore smiles - primarily through single treatment (for example, CEREC). We ensure we do not double count year-over-year figures from our internal programs, and we work with partners to calculate external figures for our community programs. There are some instances when we have to use estimated figures due to data privacy reasons or internal data has not been externally assured.

3 All global employees who self-identify as female, or people of color in the U.S.

4 Includes training courses to dental professionals through in-person, online, and hybrid formats; excludes courses provided by Wellspect.

5 Top decile based on American Chemistry Council medium sized member company total recordable injury rates.

Registered brands, trade names and logos are used. Even in particular cases, when they appear without a TM or ®, all corresponding legal rules and provisions apply. All rights are retained by Dentsply Sirona. Clinicians may have been compensated for use of their experiences and testimonials.

