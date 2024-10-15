Regulatory News:

The GRESB1, which assesses the Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) practices of more than 2,000 companies in the real estate and building sectors worldwide, has once again recognized Mercialys (Paris:MERY) which retains its "5-Star Green Star" status. This excellent result reflects the implementation of actions to reduce the environmental footprint of the Company's assets as part of its "4 Fair Impacts For 2030" strategy.

Mercialys, a leading real estate company in accessible retail, received a score of 91 out of 100, an improvement of one point compared to the previous year. This score is significantly higher than the average score of GRESB respondents, which stood at 87/100 in 2024.

The company also retains its "5-Star Green Star" status, the highest category of the benchmark, for the 8th consecutive year, placing it in the quintile of the top-performing companies.

The points particularly praised by GRESB this year include:

the clarity of communication on its sustainability objectives, the transparency of the results achieved, and the robustness of the reporting processes

the reduction of the environmental footprint of its assets (reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, reduction in water consumption)

This result reflects Mercialys's strong commitment to sustainable management of its assets. The improvement in the GRESB score is the result of the continuous and determined work of the company's teams to address current environmental and social challenges, in collaboration with its stakeholders.

To learn more about Mercialys's CSR strategy, the actions implemented, and its results, refer to the CSR Chapter of Mercialys 2023 Universal Registration Document.

1 The Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) is an organization that provides standardized and verified environmental, social, and governance (ESG) data. Founded in 2009, GRESB has become one of the leading ESG benchmarks for real estate and infrastructure investments worldwide, used by more than 170 institutional and financial investors to inform decision-making. For more information: www.gresb.com

About Mercialys

Mercialys is one of France's leading real estate companies. It is specialized in the holding, management and transformation of retail spaces, anticipating consumer trends, on its own behalf and for third parties. At june 30, 2024, Mercialys had a real estate portfolio valued at Euro 2.9 billion (including transfer taxes). Its portfolio of 1,955 leases represents an annualized rental base of Euro 178.3 million. Mercialys has been listed on the stock market since October 12, 2005 (ticker: MERY) and has "SIIC" real estate investment trust (REIT) tax status. Part of the SBF 120 and Euronext Paris Compartment B, it had 93,886,501 shares outstanding at June 30, 2024.

