Regulatory News:

MERCIALYS (Paris:MERY) will be holding its ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' general meeting on Tuesday April 29, 2025 at 10 am (CEST), at the Centorial, 16-18 rue du Quatre-Septembre in Paris (75002), France.

This general meeting is being called to approve the accounts for the fiscal year 2024.

The meeting notice was published in the BALO (Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires) on Friday March 21, 2025 and includes the agenda, the draft resolutions and the main terms of participation and voting at this general meeting.

The meeting summon will be published in the BALO on April 9, 2025.

The preparatory documents related to this general meeting may be consulted on the Company's website www.mercialys.com (section Investors Shareholders Annual General Meetings Annual general meeting of April 29, 2025 »). These documents are available to shareholders, under the conditions provided for by current legal and regulatory provisions, to MERCIALYS' head office at 16-18 rue du Quatre-Septembre 75002 Paris. They also may be received by letter post through a simple and free request addressed to: Uptevia Assemblées générales 90-110, esplanade du Général de Gaulle 92931 La Défense Cedex, France.

This press release is available on www.mercialys.com.

About Mercialys

Mercialys is one of France's leading real estate companies. It is specialized in the holding, management and transformation of retail spaces, anticipating consumer trends, on its own behalf and for third parties. At December 31, 2024, Mercialys had a real estate portfolio valued at Euro 2.8 billion (including transfer taxes). Its portfolio of 1,927 leases represents an annualized rental base of Euro 169.2 million. Mercialys has been listed on the stock market since October 12, 2005 (ticker: MERY) and has "SIIC" real estate investment trust (REIT) tax status. Part of the SBF 120 and Euronext Paris Compartment A, it had 93,886,501 shares outstanding at December 31, 2024.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements regarding future events, trends, projects or targets. These forward-looking statements are subject to identified and unidentified risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to Mercialys' Universal Registration Document available at www.mercialys.com for the year ended December 31, 2024 for more details regarding certain factors, risks and uncertainties that could affect Mercialys' business. Mercialys makes no undertaking in any form to publish updates or adjustments to these forward-looking statements, nor to report new information, new future events or any other circumstances that might cause these statements to be revised.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250408264195/en/

Contacts:

Mercialys