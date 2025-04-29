Regulatory News:

MR ARNAUD LE MINTIER APPOINTED AS AN INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR

The general meeting on April 29, 2025 approved the appointment of Mr Arnaud Le Mintier as an independent director. With over 25 years' experience in real estate investment and asset management, with a particular focus on logistics and sustainable finance, Mr Le Mintier brings expertise in urban planning, construction and project structuring. His arrival will further enhance the Board of Directors' strategic discussions.

The shareholders also approved the renewal of the terms of office of Mr Eric Le Gentil, Ms Stéphanie Bensimon (independent director), Ms Elisabeth Cunin and Ms Pascale Roque (independent director).

REAPPOINTMENTS WITHIN THE BOARD AND THE LEADERSHIP TEAM

Following the general meeting, the Board of Directors also reappointed Mr Éric Le Gentil as Chairman, recognized for his key role in ensuring that the governance structure operates effectively, as well as the quality of the dialogue developed with the various stakeholders. Mr Vincent Ravat was reappointed as Chief Executive Officer and Ms Elizabeth Blaise as Deputy Chief Executive Officer. These decisions reflect the commitment to ensuring managerial stability and strategic continuity within the Company.

EXEMPLARY GOVERNANCE ALIGNED WITH THE BEST STANDARDS

The Board of Directors will now have 10 members, with complementary areas of expertise, and confirms its alignment with governance best practices, illustrated by an independence rate of 70% and perfect parity, exceeding the regulatory requirements.

The Board of Directors also decided to further strengthen the independence of its Committees. Compensation and Governance Committee and Mr Arnaud Le Mintier to the Sustainable Investment Committee. The independence rate of the Audit, Risks and Sustainable Development Committee remains at 100%. The independence rate for the Nominations, Remunerations and Governance Committee as well as the Sustainable Investments Committee will now rise to 67%.

About Mercialys

Mercialys is one of France's leading real estate companies. It is specialized in the holding, management and transformation of retail spaces, anticipating consumer trends, on its own behalf and for third parties. At December 31, 2024, Mercialys had a real estate portfolio valued at Euro 2.8 billion (including transfer taxes). Its portfolio of 1,927 leases represents an annualized rental base of Euro 169.2 million. Mercialys has been listed on the stock market since October 12, 2005 (ticker: MERY) and has "SIIC" real estate investment trust (REIT) tax status. Part of the SBF 120 and Euronext Paris Compartment A, it had 93,886,501 shares outstanding at December 31, 2024.

