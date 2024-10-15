Mobile Global Esports: Mogo Valorant Are Crowned Champions in the Valorant Challengers South Asia 2024 Split 3

WESTPORT, CT and MUMBAI, INDIA / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2024 / Mobile Global Esports Inc. ("MOGO" or the "Company") (OTC PINK:MGAM), India's leading esports organization has etched it's name in Valorant history, as the Valorant team emerged as the undisputed champions of the Valorant Challengers South Asia (VCSA) 2024 Split 3. Mogo swept through the tournament, remaining undefeated and claiming the title with a 3-0 victory over Reckoning eSports in the grand final.

The Mogo Valorant squad, showcased exceptional tactical gameplay and individual brilliance throughout the tournament. The journey to the championship was marked by a series of decisive victories, each one solidifying team Mogo's status as the team to beat. The final was no exception, as Mogo's aggression and strategic skill overwhelmed the opponents, securing the team a well-deserved victory.

Azys, the team's star player, was rightfully crowned the Most Valuable Player (MVP) for his outstanding contributions to Mogo's success. His exceptional gameplay, combined with the synergy and teamwork of the entire squad, proved to be a game changer and an important key in unlocking this success.

The Mogo Valorant roster, comprising Deathmaker, Antidote, Rawfiul, Azys, Levi, and Victim, has not only cemented their position as a leading contender in the South Asian Valorant scene but has also set a new benchmark for competitive excellence.

Sunny Bhandarkar, CEO of Mogo eSports, has expressed his immense pride and excitement: "This victory is a statement win for Mogo Esports. Our exceptional talent roster of the Valorant team has proved a point. Mogo eSports is committed to nurturing and supporting the best players in the region, and this championship win is a validation of our efforts. We look forward to continuing our journey and achieving even greater heights in the world of eSports."

Mogo Esports only vows to get bigger and better with this achievement. There's lots more to come for all the fans who have stuck along to this family.

About MOGO

MOGO is an up-and-coming global esports company operating in India, the world's largest, fastest growing, and open digital market. By drawing on its unmatched network of gaming and university partners across the Indian subcontinent, MOGO convenes a wide variety of competitive, collegiate-level esports tournaments across India and delivers outsized value to gamers, colleges, distributors, brands, and the wider esports ecosystem. In this way, MOGO not only creates business value, but also makes college sports newly accessible to many thousands of Indians, thereby advancing the wider India growth story.

