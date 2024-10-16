The Netherlands-based semiconductor equipment manufacturer Asml has sent shockwaves through the technology sector by significantly revising its 2025 revenue forecast. The company now projects net sales between 30 and 35 billion euros, a substantial reduction from previous estimates. This unexpected adjustment triggered a steep decline in Asml's stock price, with shares plummeting nearly 15% at one point. The news reverberated across global markets, affecting other chip-related stocks and raising concerns about the overall health of the semiconductor industry.

Broader Market Impact

The ripple effects of Asml's announcement extended beyond the company itself, influencing major stock indices worldwide. Germany's DAX index, which had initially reached a new record high, reversed course and closed slightly lower. Similarly, Wall Street experienced a correction after earlier gains, as the weakness in the technology sector weighed on investor sentiment. Analysts view Asml's revised forecast as a potential indicator of cooling demand in the semiconductor market, which could have far-reaching implications for the entire technology industry despite positive trends in artificial intelligence.

