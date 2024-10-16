

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Antofagasta Plc (ANFGY.PK, ANTO.L), a London-based miner, on Wednesday reported a decline in gold and copper production for the nine-month period.



For the nine-month period, the company reported gold production of 118.7koz, lower than 143.6koz reported for the same period last year, reflecting lower grades at Centinela.



Copper output also slipped to 463.7Kt from prior year's 469.1Kt, with rising production at Los Pelambres and Centinela Cathodes serving to offset lower production at Centinela Concentrates.



Molybdenum production was 7.9Kt, lesser than 8.1Kt in 2023.



Looking ahead, for the full year, the miner still expects copper output to be in the lower end of its prior guidance range of 670k-710k tons.



Antofagasta continues to project annual capital expenditure of $2.7 billion.



For the full year 2025, copper output is expected to be in the range of 660,000 tons to 700,000 tons, with an incremental gain in production at Centinela Concentrates.



