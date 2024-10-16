Anzeige
Mittwoch, 16.10.2024
7 neue Bohrlöcher bei Best Chance: Gladiator Metals (WKN: A3D6HK) bereit für ein Ressourcen-Update
WKN: A2QCWL | ISIN: SE0013719077 | Ticker-Symbol: 2AI
Frankfurt
16.10.24
08:08 Uhr
2,465 Euro
+0,110
+4,67 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.10.2024 09:24 Uhr
27 Leser
Qliro AB: Bulletin from the extraordinary general meeting of Qliro AB

Today, on 16 October 2024, an extraordinary general meeting of Qliro AB (the "Company") was held in Stockholm. The meeting resolved to approve the two directed share issues which were communicated by the Company by way of a press release on 19 September 2024. A summary of the resolutions follows below.

Approval of a directed issue of new shares to certain investors

The general meeting resolved to approve the Board of Directors' resolution on 19 September 2024 on a directed issue of not more than 1,829,346 new shares to certain investors, entailing an increase of the share capital of not more than SEK 5,122,168.80. For each subscribed share, SEK 23.275 shall be paid, which has been determined through an accelerated bookbuilding procedure. The new shares have been subscribed by new investors as well as several existing shareholders, such as Rite Ventures.

Resolution on a directed share issue to certain members of management and board members

The general meeting resolved, in accordance with Rite Ventures SPV AB's proposal, on a directed issue of not more than 318,882 new shares to certain members of management and board members, entailing an increase of the share capital of not more than SEK 892,869.60. For each subscribed share, SEK 23.275 shall be paid, which has been determined through an accelerated bookbuilding procedure. The right to subscribe for new shares shall be granted to the persons in the Company's management and Board of Directors who have been allocated shares in the issue in accordance with the distribution set out below.

NameNumber of shares
Christoffer Rutgersson (CEO), through his company PurpleLion Capital AB15,910
Patrik Enblad (Chairman of the Board)74,060
Mikael Kjellman (Board member), through his company Tradecity AB31,772
Mandatum Private Equity Partnership Ky (affiliate to Alexander Antas, Board member)197,140

For complete terms and conditions for the directed issue of new shares as described above, please visit https://www.qliro.com/en-se/investor-relations

For further information, please contact:

Christoffer Rutgersson
E-mail: ir@qliro.com

About Qliro AB

Qliro is a leading fintech company offering safe and simple digital payment solutions, including a complete check-out to e-merchants. Qliro is a credit market company under supervision of the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority and has its registered address in Stockholm. Qliro's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker "Qliro".

For more information, please visit https://www.qliro.com/en-se/investor-relations

Interested in news and financial information from Qliro? Subscribe here.

