

Hyuga Biomass Power Plant

TOKYO, Oct 16, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Power, a power solutions brand of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI), has completed the construction of a 50-megawatt (MW) class woody biomass-fired power plant in the city of Hyuga, in Miyazaki Prefecture, successfully handing over of the facility within the contract period. The Hyuga Biomass Power Plant, developed by a consortium led by MHI as part of a full turnkey solution for engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC), will be operated by Hyuga Biomass Power Co., Ltd., a special purpose company (SPC).The power plant facility comprises a steam turbine, circulating fluidized bed (CFB) boiler, generator, and other equipment that deliver high combustion efficiency for biomass power generation. Improving power generation and fuel efficiency will lead to further reductions in the plant's environmental impact. The SPC that will operate the plant is jointly owned by Osaka Gas Co., Ltd., ITOCHU Corporation, Tokyo Century Corporation, and Tokyo Energy & Systems Inc. Based on the EPC contract, MHI leveraged its experience with numerous power systems to build and supply the main power generating equipment, including the steam turbines, CFB boiler, and other large auxiliary machinery. MHI Group company Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Power Environmental Solutions, Ltd. provided the air quality control systems (AQCS), while Mitsubishi Electric Corporation supplied the generator and electrical components,* and Fujita Corporation handled the civil engineering and construction.Going forward, MHI Group will continue to focus efforts on the further spread of renewable energy power generation systems such as biomass fuel, which makes effective use of resources and is beneficial in reducing environmental loads, contributing to the stable supply of energy and the conservation of the global environment.*The generator and related electrical components were supplied by Mitsubishi Generator Co., Ltd., which was formed on April 1, 2024, through the integration of MHI and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation's power-generator systems businesses. Mitsubishi Electric handled the power receiving and transforming equipment.