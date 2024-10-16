Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2024) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leading consolidator of emerging food brands is pleased to announce that its multi-unit franchisee has signed a location in Calgary's Aspen Landing Shopping Center. Making this their 8th location of out a committed 10 locations in Alberta for our Heal Wellness brand, a fresh smoothie bowls, acai bowls, and smoothies quick serve restaurant ("QSR").

"With 8 locations secured in Alberta, including 1 already open and 4 under construction, Heal is rapidly establishing a strong foothold in Western Canada. Alberta is ahead of its area development schedule, and we have no plans to slow down. The Aspen Landing location is set to open in Q1 2025, marking the second Heal opening in the province next year. We're now actively building our pipeline for organic growth in 2025," said Sean Black, Chief Executive Officer of Happy Belly.



Aspen Landing in Calgary is an ideal location to open a Heal Wellness, with its vibrant, upscale community that is home to health-conscious, active residents who prioritize wellness and healthy eating. The shopping center at Aspen Landing is a hub for premium retail, dining, and fitness services, attracting a steady flow of foot traffic from both locals and visitors alike. With its family-friendly atmosphere, proximity to schools, fitness centers, and wellness-oriented businesses, Aspen Landing provides the perfect environment to thrive. Heal Wellness, offering fresh smoothies, acai bowls, and superfood-packed options, would cater perfectly to the area's demographic that values nutritious, on-the-go meals and clean eating. The emphasis on healthy lifestyles in this community aligns seamlessly with Heal Wellness's mission, ensuring a strong customer base from the start.

With a pipeline of 100 committed Heal units across Canada and the U.S., we are seeing consistent growth of our Heal Wellness brand. Happy Belly plans to continue leveraging our franchising expertise and infrastructure to continue our accelerated expansion. The consistent expansion of our brands across Canada showcases the success of our franchising program. Franchisees gain from comprehensive training, continuous mentorship, and a wide array of resources, enabling them to run their businesses efficiently. The program mitigates the usual risks of entrepreneurship and offers a clear path to profitability, attracting a steady stream of eager investors."



"The rapid expansion of the Heal Wellness brand serves as a testament to our ability to execute effectively. As the brand's free cash flow grows, we anticipate accelerating our corporate store development timeline, supplemented by the growth of our franchise program."

About Heal Wellness

Heal Wellness was created with a vibrant passion and clear mission: to deliver quick, fresh, and nutritious foods that energize and support an active, on-the-go lifestyle. Our menu features a delicious variety of smoothie bowls and smoothies, packed with ingredients designed to fuel your body and boost your well-being. We carefully select every superfood ingredient, offering acai bowls, smoothies, and super-seed grain bowls that are not only fresh but powerfully nourishing. Each smoothie bowl is made with real fruit and enhanced with superfoods like acai, pitaya, goji berries, chia seeds, and more, giving you a delicious way to energize your day.

About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a leading consolidator of emerging food brands.

