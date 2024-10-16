

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 08.15 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Santech Holdings Limited (STEC) is up over 768% at $3.14. Versus Systems Inc. (VS) is up over 293% at $4.45. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (BDRX) is up over 128% at $11.05. The Container Store Group, Inc. (TCS) is up over 40% at $15.05. Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO) is up over 38% at $1.27. Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (TPST) is up over 33% at $1.56. NovoCure Limited (NVCR) is up over 21% at $21.52. Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) is up over 21% at $3.24. Altus Power, Inc. (AMPS) is up over 16% at $3.52. Aditxt, Inc. (ADTX) is up over 16% at $1.31. Phunware, Inc. (PHUN) is up over 13% at $6.13. SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (SABS) is up over 11% at $2.71. MediaCo Holding Inc. (MDIA) is up over 11% at $1.40. Quhuo Limited (QH) is up over 8% at $1.83.



In the Red



Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (DRUG) is down over 24% at $28.91. Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (DRCT) is down over 11% at $3.18. Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO) is down over 10% at $1.78. NewGenIvf Group Limited (NIVF) is down over 10% at $1.75. Infobird Co., Ltd (IFBD) is down over 9% at $1.79. Inventiva S.A. (IVA) is down over 8% at $2.35. Crown Electrokinetics Corp. (CRKN) is down over 6% at $1.25.



