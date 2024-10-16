Regina, Saskatchewan--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2024) - Above Food (NASDAQ: ABVE), an innovative food ingredient company leveraging its vertically integrated supply chain to deliver differentiated ingredients and consumer products, is pleased to announce it will be presenting at the Centurion One Capital 2nd Annual Bahamas Summit, which will be taking place at the exclusive Rosewood Baha Mar Hotel from Tuesday, October 22nd to Wednesday, October 23rd, 2024, in Nassau, Bahamas.

Martin Williams, Co-Founder, is scheduled to present on Wednesday, October 23rd at 13:20 EDT. Martin will also be fielding investor questions during the summit. During the summit, Martin will discuss details related to its recent strategic acquisition of The Redwood Group, LLC's Specialty Crop Foods Ingredients Division. This accretive transaction of a scaled and pro table operator that generated US$164 million of revenue in FY 2023 represents significant U.S. expansion and greater penetration of the human and pet food end markets for the Company.

The Centurion One Capital 2nd Annual Bahamas Summit will feature public and private companies across various industries that will be given the opportunity to present to some of the most prominent venture capital, family office, private equity firms, high net worth individuals and institutional investors in the growth space attending from Canada, the United States, and abroad. For registration details, please click here.

Summit Details:

Event: Centurion One Capital 2nd Annual Bahamas Summit

Format: Presentations, Q&A, Panel Discussions and 1 X 1 Investor Meetings

Dates: Tuesday, October 22nd and Wednesday, October 23rd, 2024

Time: 9:00 AM EDT - 4:00 PM EDT

Venue: Rosewood Baha Mar Hotel

About Centurion One Capital

Centurion One Capital ("Centurion One") is the premier independent Investment Banking firm dedicated to fueling the growth and success of growth companies in North America. With an unwavering commitment to delivering comprehensive financial solutions and strategic guidance, Centurion One is a trusted strategic partner and catalyst to propel issuers to unlock their full potential. Our team comprises seasoned professionals who combine extensive financial expertise with deep knowledge of various sectors. We take a proactive and results-driven approach, working closely with our clients to develop tailored strategies and execute transactions that maximize value and drive long-term success.

Centurion One - Empowering Growth. Driving Innovation. Partnering for Success.

Above Food

Per: "Lionel Kambeitz"

Lionel Kambeitz

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

About Above Food

Above Food Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ: ABVE) (NASDAQ: ABVEW) is an ingredient company that celebrates delicious products made with real, nutritious, flavorful ingredients delivered with transparency. Above Food's vision is to create a healthier world - one seed, one field, and one bite at a time. With a robust chain of custody of plant proteins, enabled by scaled operations and infrastructure in primary agriculture and processing, and proprietary seed development capabilities that leverage the power of artificial intelligence-driven genomics, Above Food delivers nutritious foods to businesses and consumers with traceability and sustainability. Above Food's consumer products and brands are at leading grocers across Canada and the United States.

Learn more about Above Food at www.abovefood.com

SOURCE: Centurion One Capital Corp.