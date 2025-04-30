Regina, Saskatchewan--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2025) - Above Food Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ: ABVE) ("Above Food") today announced that it has reached agreement on essential terms and conditions for its proposed merger with Palm Global Technologies Ltd. ("Palm Global"), advancing the transformative acquisition first announced on February 6, 2025.

The executive management team of Above Food has completed its comprehensive review of the proposed merger terms and structure, expressing strong support for this transformative combination. The Company's Board of Directors has received the management team's endorsement and is advancing the necessary corporate and regulatory approvals to facilitate the completion of definitive documentation.

The Above Food executive management team travelled to the Emirates this week to conclude final diligence. Additionally, our leadership team attended a number of groundbreaking milestone events that further demonstrated the success that Palm Global is achieving on its global initiatives.

"This milestone solidifies the strong alignment between our organizations on both the vision and structure of this revolutionary merger," commented Lionel Kambeitz, Founder and CEO of Above Food. "Our management team strongly supports this combination with Palm Global, which we believe will create substantial value for our shareholders while accelerating our mission of building a more sustainable and inclusive global food system. Palm Global's revolutionary FinTech platform, built on proprietary AI, blockchain, and decentralized finance technologies, and impressive roster of global partnerships, creates an unprecedented go-to-market platform to transform global agriculture. The events we attended in person and the associated announcements expected over the coming days from Palm Global further solidifies our belief that this transaction will significantly enhance shareholder value. We will ensure our shareholders are updated on a timely basis on the exciting progress as they are announced by ourselves or Palm Global."

About Above Food Ingredients Inc.

Above Food Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ: ABVE) is an ingredient company that delivers products made with real, nutritious, flavorful ingredients produced with transparency. The Company's vision is to create a healthier world - one seed, one field, and one bite at a time. With a robust chain of custody of plant proteins, enabled by scaled operations and infrastructure in primary agriculture and processing, and proprietary seed development capabilities that leverage the power of artificial intelligence-driven genomics and agronomy, the Company delivers nutritious foods to businesses and consumers with traceability and sustainability.

About Palm Global

Palm Global is a next-generation innovator in financial inclusion, agri-tech, and sustainability, operating out of San Francisco, Dubai, Hong Kong, and Singapore. Utilizing AI, blockchain, and decentralized finance (DeFi) technologies. Palm Global delivers scalable solutions that drive economic empowerment and financial access for millions of farmers across Africa, Southeast Asia, and the Americas. By facilitating access to credit, insurance, and advanced agricultural technologies, through its platforms and super-apps, Palm Global supports sustainable growth and food security at scale. Through strategic partnerships with governments, global institutions, and NGOs, Palm Global is accelerating the adoption of digital solutions that transform global agriculture and strengthen financial resilience in underserved markets. The Palm Global website is available at www.palmglobal.ai

