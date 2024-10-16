

SCHIPHOL-RIJK (dpa-AFX) - Airbus Defence and Space, a division of Airbus SE (EADSF.PK, EADSY.PK), revealed on Wednesday that it is planning to axe up to 2,500 roles, until mid 2026.



The move is in the wake of a continued complex business environment, especially in the Space Systems segment where significant financial charges were recorded in 2023 and 2024.



Mike Schoellhorn, CEO of Airbus Defence and Space, said: 'In recent years, the defence and space sector and, thus, our Division have been impacted by a fast changing and very challenging business context with disrupted supply chains, rapid changes in warfare and increasing cost pressure due to budgetary constraints.'



