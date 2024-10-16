Regulatory News:

On October 16, 2024, Gecina's (Paris:GFC) Board of Directors decided to co-opt Ouma Sananikone as a Director, replacing Audrey Camus who resigned. Ouma Sananikone brings to Gecina's Board extensive experience in finance, investment management and ESG having spent over 30 years in the industry at both executive and board levels. The co-optation of Ouma Sananikone as a Director will be submitted for ratification to the Annual General Meeting.

Based in New York, Ouma Sananikone currently serves as a non-executive board Director of DMC Global, IA Financial Group, and Innergex Renewable Energy. She also sits on the advisory board of BW Group.

She was CEO of Aberdeen Asset Management, CEO of the EquitiLink Group in Australia, New Zealand, USA, Canada and UK, as well as founding Managing Director of BNP Investment Management in Australia. Throughout her career, she has held numerous board positions, including Director of Ivanhoé Cambridge in Canada and Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ).

Beyond her professional achievements, Ouma Sananikone is committed to community service, in arts, education and charitable organizations, including the United Nations High Commission for Refugees.

She holds a BA degree in economics and political sciences from the Australian National University and a Master of Commerce in economics from the University of New South Wales. She is a recipient of the Centenary Medal from the Australian Government for services to the Australian finance industry.

About Gecina

As a specialist for centrality and uses, Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. A real estate investment company, Gecina owns, manages and develops a unique portfolio at the heart of the Paris Region's central areas, with more than 1.2 million sq.m of offices and more than 9,000 housing units, almost three-quarters of which are located in Paris City or Neuilly-sur-Seine. These portfolios are valued at 17.1 billion euros at end-June 2024.

Gecina has firmly established its focus on innovation and its human approach at the heart of its strategy to create value and deliver on its purpose: "Empowering shared human experiences at the heart of our sustainable spaces". For our 100,000 clients, this ambition is supported by our client-centric brand YouFirst. It is also positioned at the heart of Utiles Ensemble, our program setting out our solidarity-based commitments to the environment, to people and to the quality of life in cities.

Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60 and CAC 40 ESG indices. Gecina is also recognized as one of the top-performing companies in its industry by leading sustainability benchmarks and rankings (GRESB, Sustainalytics, MSCI, ISS-ESG and CDP).

