(In conformity with the article 223-16 of the general regulation of AMF (Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
Gecina (Paris:GFC):
Date
Total number of shares
Total number of voting rights
March 2025
|
76,738,691
Total number of voting rights
(including treasury shares):
76,738,691
Total number of voting rights
(excluding treasury shares):
74,002,289
Previous declaration
Date
Total number of shares
Total number of voting rights
February 2025
|
76,738,691
Total number of voting rights
(including treasury shares):
76,738,691
Total number of voting rights
(excluding treasury shares):
73,998,789
