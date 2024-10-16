The "Europe Biodiesel Market Report by Application (Fuel, Power Generation, Others), Feedstock (Vegetable Oil, Animal Fats), Country and Company Analysis 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe Biodiesel Market size is expected to be approximately US$ 17.72 billion by 2032. The CAGR for the Europe biodiesel market from 2024 to 2032 is 5.61%. The publisher said that it amounted to US$ 10.84 billion in 2023.

International demand has yet to achieve its prime. Yearly, global energy consumption and fossil fuel use are increasing, too. The world is predicted to run out of fossil fuels in this century. The World Economic Forum said that Europe saw a 'record fall' in fossil fuel use in 2023. Fossil fuel power generation in Europe declined by 19% in 2023.

More renewable energy is needed to meet the total demand of our industries and populations. The IEA Bioenergy article reported that the EU-27 supply of biofuels in 2020 was around 16 Million Tonnes of Oil Equivalent (Mtoe), which accounted for 6.3% of the total transport fuel consumption in the EU. The overall EU production of biofuels was 20 billion liters per year, of which 15 billion liters (about 13 Mtoe) were biodiesel and 5 billion liters (about 3 Mtoe) of bioethanol. This is adding to the rise in the Europe biodiesel market.

Increase in need for eco-friendly fuels adds to the growth in the Europe biodiesel market

There is a growing trend in worldwide energy demand due to rapid industrialization and population increase. Expansive fossil fuel utilization is responsible for the emission of greenhouse gases, especially carbon dioxide (CO2), which contributes to global warming and climate change. Hence, suitable efforts are being made to discover the best alternative fuels to lessen environmental deterioration and energy consumption.

Renewable resources are adopted, including biofuels (biodiesel, biogas, and bioethanol). This is propelling the boom of the Europe biodiesel market. The European Union resulted in an 8% drop in carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions in the final 12 months, per the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA). The evaluation discovered that more than 1/2 of the decline, about 56%, was due to the speedy expansion of renewable resources.

Supportive government initiatives drive the Europe biodiesel industry

The authorities' initiatives add to the growth of the Europe biodiesel market. For example, in 2023, the EU Parliament and Council agreed to new Renewable Energy Directive (RED) targets, which include a 14.5% GHG or 29% renewable energy share goal for transport by 2030. The common purpose of the RED is to lessen energy prices and EU dependence on imported fossil fuels.

However, Sweden announced its intention to reduce its blending obligation to 6%, down from 7.8% for fuel and 30.5% for biodiesel. The economic tasks additionally propel the Europe biodiesel market. Risk sharing via public-personal partnerships among enterprises, member states, and traders is the best way forward. EC schemes and applications, including NER300, Horizon2020, EIBI, ERA-NET, and BBI, present public co-funding towards the capital costs of industrial-scale showcases of outstanding biofuels and bioenergy.

Germany biodiesel market

Government projects and policies drive the growth of the German biodiesel enterprise. The country has implemented the Renewables Energy Act. It seeks to help ensure that electricity supply and consumption become carbon-neutral by 2050. The Federal Government has efficiently argued on the European level to ensure that automobiles running solely on e-fuels can continue registering in the European Union after 2035.

Europe Biodiesel Company News

In March 2024 Trafigura agreed with Greenergy, a UK-based fuel supplier and biodiesel producer, to acquire Greenergy's European business from Brookfield Asset Management and Brookfield Business Partners.

In February 2024 Cepsa and Bio-Oils are constructing the biggest second-generation biofuels factory in southern Europe. The facility will produce 500,000 tonnes of sustainable aviation fuel and renewable diesel annually, doubling the joint venture's current production capacity.

Company Analysis: Overview, Recent Developments, Revenue Analysis

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Future Fuel

Neste's

Renewable Energy Group, Inc.

Bunge Global SA

Wilmar

Shell

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 110 Forecast Period 2023 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $10.84 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $17.72 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.6% Regions Covered Europe

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges

5. Europe Biodiesel Market

6. Market Share Europe Biodiesel Market

6.1 Application

6.2 Feedstock

6.3 Country

7. Application Europe Biodiesel Market

7.1 Fuel

7.2 Power Generation

7.3 Others

8. Feedstock Europe Biodiesel Market

8.1 Vegetable Oil

8.2 Animal Fats

9. Country Europe Biodiesel Market

9.1 France

9.2 Germany

9.3 Italy

9.4 Spain

9.5 United Kingdom

9.6 Belgium

9.7 Netherlands

9.8 Turkey

9.9 Rest of Europe

10. Porter's Five Analysis Europe Biodiesel Market

10.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

10.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

10.3 Degree of Rivalry

10.4 Threat of New Entrants

10.5 Threat of Substitutes

11. SWOT Analysis Europe Biodiesel Market

11.1 Strength

11.2 Weakness

11.3 Opportunity

11.4 Threat

