BloomZ Participates in the Production of the 4th Anniversary Music Video for "Genshin Impact"

TOKYO, JAPAN / ACCESSWIRE / October 16, 2024 / BloomZ Inc. ("BloomZ" or the "Company"), a Japanese anime production, audio production and voice actor management company, announced today that it participated in the production of the music video celebrating the 4th anniversary of a popular multi-platform open-world role-playing game ("RPG"), Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact has surpassed 100 million downloads worldwide and has millions of monthly active users, solidifying a strong presence in the gaming market. By 2023, in-game revenue had exceeded $10 billion, reflecting the game's continued active growth. In celebration of Genshin Impact's 4th anniversary, BloomZ was commissioned to create the illustrations for the music video (the "Music Video"), playing a role in visually capturing Genshin Impact's in-game world and contributing to the Music Video's visual direction.

The Music Video will feature a collaboration with "Joshi Kenkyu Daigaku," a Japanese streamer group. Each member of the group has amassed hundreds of thousands to over a million subscribers on YouTube, which is expected to boost the Music Video's viewership through their promotional reach. BloomZ anticipates that its participation in this project marks a milestone in enhancing its presence in the entertainment industry and may serve to expand its brand.

"I am pleased to announce our role in developing the illustrations for the recently released music video of the video game, Genshin Impact," said BloomZ CEO Kazusa Aranami. "Over the past four years, Genshin Impact has gained immense popularity, and being part of its 4th anniversary music video offers an opportunity for BloomZ to showcase our visual competency. Through our collaboration with 'Joshi Kenkyu Daigaku,' we anticipate opening new avenues of growth for the BloomZ brand. We're honored to be part of the project and look forward to further marketing efforts to secure new projects."

The Music Video can be viewed through the following link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HJjn6QItZSk

About BloomZ Inc.

BloomZ (NASDAQ:BLMZ) is a Cayman Islands holding company with an operating subsidiary, Kabushiki Kaisha BloomZ ("BloomZ Japan"), in Japan. BloomZ Japan is a Japanese audio producing and voice actor and VTuber managing company. BloomZ Japan has experienced staff who have worked on audio production for animations and video games for more than 10 years. BloomZ Japan also manages, cultivates and promotes voice actors and VTubers.

