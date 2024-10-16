Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2024) - Aisix Solutions Inc. (TSXV: AISX) (the "Company" or "Aisix Solutions"), an emerging global climate risk and data-analytics solutions provider, is pleased to announce that it has closed its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of 16,666,666 common shares of the Corporation (the "Common Shares") at a price per Common Share of $0.03 for aggregate proceeds of $500,000. The Company intends to use the gross proceeds from the Offering for working capital, as well as general corporate purposes.

The Common Shares issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a four-month and one day hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws and TSX Venture Exchange policies.

Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, Mihalis Belantis subscribed for 4,100,000 Common Shares. Mr. Mihalis is considered a related party for the purposes of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"), and his purchase of Common Shares constitutes a "related party transaction" within the meaning of MI 61-101. The Company is relying upon exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 pursuant to sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a), respectively, on the basis that at the time the issuances were agreed to, neither the fair market value of the securities to be distributed to Mr. Mihalis, nor the consideration to be received for the securities, exceeds 25 per cent of the Company's market capitalization. The Board of Directors of the Company has, subject to the appropriate recusal of the interested directors, unanimously approved the issuance and no materially contrary view or abstention was expressed or made by any director in relation to the issuances. The Company has not filed a material change report more than 21 days before the expected closing of the Offering as the details of the Offering and the participants thereof had not yet been finalized.

Prior to the Offering, Mr. Mihalis owned, or had control or direction over 10,700,000 Common Shares, and 2,000,000 options to purchase Common Shares ("Options"), representing approximately 12.83% of issued and outstanding Common Shares on a partially diluted basis. After in the closing of the Offering, Mr. Belantis owns, or has control over 14,800,000 Common Shares and 2,000,000 Options, representing approximately 14.53% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a partially diluted basis. This disclosure is being included pursuant National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues which requires a report to be filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ containing additional information respecting the foregoing matters.

The securities offered have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any State in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Aisix Solutions

Aisix Solutions, is a leading global climate risk and data-analytics solutions provider trusted by organizations seeking a more predictive future. Leveraging the advancements of artificial intelligence, data analytics, and risk assessment, Aisix Solutions is on a mission to provide accurate assessments to help people, businesses and governments effectively analyze, manage, and mitigate climate-related risks. By empowering organizations with real-time insights, Aisix Solutions aims to foster resilience and sustainability in the face of climate change.

