

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of Justice said that Raytheon Company, a subsidiary of the Arlington, Virginia-based defense contractor RTX (RTX), will pay more than $950 million to settle investigations by the Justice Department. The investigations concern: a significant government fraud scheme related to defective pricing on certain contracts, and violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) and the Arms Export Control Act (AECA), along with its implementing regulations, the International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR).



The Justice Department noted that Raytheon will enter into a three-year deferred prosecution agreement in connection with a criminal information filed in the District of Massachusetts charging Raytheon with two counts of major fraud against the United States.



As part of that resolution, Raytheon admitted to engaging in two separate schemes to defraud the Department of Defense in connection with the provision of defense articles and services, including PATRIOT missile systems and a radar system.



According to admissions and court documents filed in the District of Massachusetts, from 2012 through 2013 and again from 2017 through 2018, Raytheon employees provided false and fraudulent information to the Department of Defense or DOD during contract negotiations concerning two contracts with the United States for the benefit of a foreign partner - one to purchase PATRIOT missile systems and the other to operate and maintain a radar system. In both instances, Raytheon employees provided false and fraudulent information to DOD in order to mislead DOD into awarding the two contracts at inflated prices. These schemes to defraud caused the DOD to pay Raytheon over $111 million more than Raytheon should have been paid on the contracts.



Under the terms of the DPA, Raytheon will pay a criminal monetary penalty of $146.79 million, pay $111.20 million in victim compensation, and retain an independent compliance monitor for three years. The Justice Department has agreed to credit the victim compensation amount against restitution Raytheon pays to the Civil Division in its related, parallel False Claims Act proceeding.



