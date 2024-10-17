

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Mondi PLC (MNDI.L), a packaging and paper group, Thursday said its underlying EBITDA or underlying earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization for the third quarter was 223 million euros, lower than 351 million euros in the previous quarter.



This was mainly due to more planned maintenance shuts and a forestry fair value loss, along with softer seasonal demand and higher input costs.



'While we are seeing the benefits from the increase in prices earlier this year across our key paper grades, trading conditions remain muted against the backdrop of an uncertain macroeconomic environment. In the fourth quarter there will be fewer planned maintenance shuts, and we expect the normal seasonal pick-up in demand,' said Andrew King, Chief Executive Officer.



