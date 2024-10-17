

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Man Group Plc (MNGPF.PK, MNGPY.PK, EMG.L), an investment manager, on Thursday reported a sequential decline in Asset Under Management or AUM for the third quarter.



For the three-month period to September 30, the company reported AUM of $174.9 billion, lesser than $178.2 billion, recorded for the quarter ended on June 30.



AUM under Long-only dropped to $66.4 billion from $67.9 billion posted for the prior quarter.



AUM under Alternative stood at $108.5 billion as against $110.3 billion in the last quarter.



