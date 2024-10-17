

RUEIL-MALMAISON (dpa-AFX) - French energy management firm Schneider Electric (SBGSF.PK) announced Thursday that it has signed an agreement to acquire a controlling 75% interest in Motivair Corp., a provider of advanced liquid cooling solutions, for an all-cash consideration of $850 million. The company expects to acquire the remaining 25% of noncontrolling interests in 2028.



The deal price includes the value of a tax stepup, and values Motivair at a mid-single digit multiple of projected FY2025 revenue.



The transaction is expected to close in the coming quarters, subject to customary closing conditions, including the receipt of required regulatory approvals.



Buffalo, New York-based Motivair, with over 150 employees, is specialized in liquid cooling and advanced thermal management solutions for high performance computing systems.



On completion, Motivair would be reported within the Energy Management business of Schneider Electric. Rich Whitmore, President & CEO of Motivair, who will continue to run the business out of Buffalo, NY after the deal closure.



With the deal, the company aims to strengthen its position in Data Centers.



Schneider Electric said its exposure to the Data Center & Networks end-market, which represented 21% of FY23 Group orders, has been a key driver of growth, with sales into the Data Center market growing at a double-digit CAGR since 2017 and set to continue in the coming years.



Peter Herweck, Chief Executive Officer of Schneider Electric, said, 'The unique liquid cooling portfolio of Motivair complements our value proposition in Data Center cooling and further strengthens our prominent position in Data Center build out from Grid to Chip and from Chip to Chiller.'



