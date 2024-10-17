Blusky Carbon Inc.: BluSky Carbon Applauds Removal of Major Regulatory Obstacle for Biochar Sector Growth

OLD SAYBROOK, CT and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2024 /BluSky Carbon Inc. (CSE:BSKY)(OTCQB:BSKCF)(FWB:QE4)(WKN:A401NM) ("BluSky" or the "Company"), an innovative entry into the carbon removal clean technology sectoris pleased to proudly support the outstanding advocacy efforts of the U.S. Biochar Coalition (USBC), which helped result in new guidance from the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) that effectively removes a major regulatory obstacle to biochar system development.

The Obstacle

As announced by the USBC, recent discussions with the EPA targeted the erroneous application of overly onerous Other Solid Waste Incineration (OSWI) Clean Air Act (CAA) regulations to biochar systems, categorizing pyrolysis and gasification as municipal waste combustor units (incineration).This issue has been a major concern to USBC members, many of whom have experienced project delays and incurred significant costs as a consequence of the previous regulatory environment.

Breakthrough Progress

In a milestone achievement, the EPA has announced that the Non-Hazardous Secondary Materials (NHSM) team in the Office of Resource Conservation and Recovery has just developed and released guidance about the regulatory status of clean cellulosic biomass (including clean cellulosic biomass that is used to make biochar) that states directly that such materials should not be considered waste under the Clean Air Act (CAA).

Highlights

Clean cellulosic biomass used in biochar production is no longer considered waste under the Clean Air Act (CAA). Biochar systems now have a clear path through the previously burdensome Other Solid Waste Incineration (OSWI) regulations and air permitting processes. The EPA now recognizes biochar produced from clean cellulosic biomass as a "traditional product" rather than waste.

The EPA guidance includes a biochar subsection and says that "Clean cellulosic biomass that is processed to make a biochar product using pyrolysis or a similar process would not be considered discarded and would not be a secondary material or solid waste for the purposes of the Clean Air Act. Biochar produced from clean cellulosic biomass is considered a "traditional product" for the purposes of the regulations…"

Complete text of the EPA guidance can be found here: https://www.epa.gov/rcra/fact-sheet-clean-cellulosic-biomass-and-non-hazardous-secondary-materials-determinations.

BluSky CEO Will Hessert notes, "This is a huge win for our industry. Unfortunately, under the previous regulatory environment, pyrolysis and gasification systems were identified as solid waste incinerators which generated confusion and some negative public perception of biochar systems. I have personally experienced difficulties with community relations and municipal permitting because of these perceptions. I am grateful for USBC's leadership and advocacy on this issue, and truly delighted to have been presented with the opportunity to join the USBC Board of Directors during this period of rapid and important industry growth (see Company news-July, 2024). On behalf of the entire BluSky team, including our growing base of stakeholders and shareholders, we continue to be extremely impressed by the proactive advocacy of the US Biochar Coalition leadership, and for our part, we intend to participate fully in building a robust carbon removal industry in America."

About BluSky Carbon Inc. (CSE:BSKY)(OTCQB:BSKCF)(FWB:QE4)(WKN:A401NM)

BluSky is a renewable energy company that is in the business of putting Carbon back into the ground - where it belongs! The Company converts organic and industrial waste into biochar, renewable power and carbonate rocks, as well as the development and sale of carbon capture technology. BluSky's primary objectives are to (1) construct carbon removal equipment; (2) sell the biochar produced by the carbon removal equipment; and (3) sell carbon credits ?generated from the production of biochar. The Company's business model is based on the growing need for carbon neutrality and demand to reduce CO2 emissions.

BluSky Carbon is publicly listed in Canada on the CSE with the trading symbol BSKY, on the OTCQB as BSKCF, and in Frankfurt, Germany (FWB) with the identifier QE4. BluSky's public filings and related documents are available on the Company's profile page on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. For more information about the Company, please visit https://bluskycarbon.com/, watch our video, and sign up to receive news alerts or join us on social media at Facebook, X (formerly twitter), Instagram, or LinkedIn.

