Investor AB: Interim Management Statement January-September 2024

"Amid all the unpredictability, one thing remains perfectly clear: competition is fierce, requiring our companies, and ourselves, to constantly focus on efficiency and agility."

Christian Cederholm

President & CEO of Investor

Highlights during the third quarter

Adjusted net asset value (NAV) amounted to SEK 986.3bn (SEK 322 per share) on September 30, 2024, an increase of SEK 16.9bn, or 2 percent, during the quarter. Total shareholder return amounted to 8 percent, compared to 4 percent for the SIXRX return index.

Listed Companies generated a total return of 1 percent.

Based on estimated market values, the total return for Patricia Industries, excluding cash, amounted to 3 percent

(3 percent including cash), mainly driven by earnings growth, partly offset by negative currency impact.

(3 percent including cash), mainly driven by earnings growth, partly offset by negative currency impact. Within Patricia Industries, sales growth for the major subsidiaries amounted to 5 percent, of which 7 percent organically in constant currency. Reported EBITA grew 6 percent and adjusted EBITA 8 percent.

Mölnlycke reported organic sales growth of 9 percent in constant currency, with the largest business area Wound Care also growing 9 percent. The profit margin was essentially unchanged.

Piab Group completed strategic add-on acquisitions for a total value of SEK 1.9bn on a cash- and debt-free basis. Patricia Industries invested SEK 1.2bn in Piab Group to support the acquisitions.

The value change of Investments in EQT was 7 percent. Net cash flow to Investor amounted to SEK 352m.

Leverage was 1.4 percent as of September 30, 2024 (1.7 percent as of December 31, 2023). Gross cash amounted to SEK 25,433m and the average maturity of Investor AB's debt portfolio was 10.1 years.

This information is information that Investor AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:15 CET on October 17, 2024.

For further information:

Jacob Lund, Chief Communications & Sustainability Officer,

Phone +46 725 60 21 57

jacob.lund@investorab.com



Magnus Dalhammar, Head of Investor Relations,

Phone +46 73 524 2130

magnus.dalhammar@investorab.com

Our press releases can be accessed at www.investorab.com



Investor AB, founded by the Wallenberg family in 1916, creates value for people and society by building strong and sustainable companies. Through substantial ownership and board participation, we drive initiatives that we believe create value and support our companies to remain or become best-in-class. Our portfolio is organized in three business areas: Listed Companies, Patricia Industries and Investments in EQT.