Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 17.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
5 Millionen Unzen und steigend: NexGold Mining's unerschlossene Goldstraße
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CMTG | ISIN: SE0015811963 | Ticker-Symbol: IVSD
Tradegate
17.10.24
11:52 Uhr
27,085 Euro
-0,190
-0,70 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
INVESTOR AB B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INVESTOR AB B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
27,12527,17012:27
27,12527,14512:27
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.10.2024 08:15 Uhr
43 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Investor AB: Interim Management Statement January-September 2024

"Amid all the unpredictability, one thing remains perfectly clear: competition is fierce, requiring our companies, and ourselves, to constantly focus on efficiency and agility."

Christian Cederholm
President & CEO of Investor

Highlights during the third quarter

  • Adjusted net asset value (NAV) amounted to SEK 986.3bn (SEK 322 per share) on September 30, 2024, an increase of SEK 16.9bn, or 2 percent, during the quarter. Total shareholder return amounted to 8 percent, compared to 4 percent for the SIXRX return index.
  • Listed Companies generated a total return of 1 percent.
  • Based on estimated market values, the total return for Patricia Industries, excluding cash, amounted to 3 percent
    (3 percent including cash), mainly driven by earnings growth, partly offset by negative currency impact.
  • Within Patricia Industries, sales growth for the major subsidiaries amounted to 5 percent, of which 7 percent organically in constant currency. Reported EBITA grew 6 percent and adjusted EBITA 8 percent.
  • Mölnlycke reported organic sales growth of 9 percent in constant currency, with the largest business area Wound Care also growing 9 percent. The profit margin was essentially unchanged.
  • Piab Group completed strategic add-on acquisitions for a total value of SEK 1.9bn on a cash- and debt-free basis. Patricia Industries invested SEK 1.2bn in Piab Group to support the acquisitions.
  • The value change of Investments in EQT was 7 percent. Net cash flow to Investor amounted to SEK 352m.
  • Leverage was 1.4 percent as of September 30, 2024 (1.7 percent as of December 31, 2023). Gross cash amounted to SEK 25,433m and the average maturity of Investor AB's debt portfolio was 10.1 years.

This information is information that Investor AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:15 CET on October 17, 2024.

For further information:

Jacob Lund, Chief Communications & Sustainability Officer,
Phone +46 725 60 21 57
jacob.lund@investorab.com

Magnus Dalhammar, Head of Investor Relations,
Phone +46 73 524 2130
magnus.dalhammar@investorab.com

Our press releases can be accessed at www.investorab.com

Investor AB, founded by the Wallenberg family in 1916, creates value for people and society by building strong and sustainable companies. Through substantial ownership and board participation, we drive initiatives that we believe create value and support our companies to remain or become best-in-class. Our portfolio is organized in three business areas: Listed Companies, Patricia Industries and Investments in EQT.


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.