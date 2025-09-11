Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 11.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Aktie sichert sich Exklusiv-Partnerschaft mit Babcock für Ukraine-Defence - Neubewertung voraus?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CMTG | ISIN: SE0015811963 | Ticker-Symbol: IVSD
Tradegate
11.09.25 | 10:52
25,950 Euro
-0,99 % -0,260
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
INVESTOR AB B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INVESTOR AB B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,95525,96011:16
25,95025,95511:15
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.09.2025 08:15 Uhr
40 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Investor AB: Chris Smith new CEO of Laborie

Laborie's Board of Directors has appointed Chris Smith new CEO of Laborie, effective September 22, 2025. Chris Smith succeeds Michael Frazzette, who has decided to retire after eight years and will continue to work with Patricia Industries in an advisory capacity. He will also be a board member of Nova Biomedical and Sarnova.

Chris Smith has served on the Laborie Board of Directors since 2023 and is a seasoned medical technology executive who previously served as CEO of NeoGenomics, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, and Cochlear. He has also held a variety of leadership roles at Gyrus, Abbott and Cardinal Health.

"The Laborie Board of Directors thanks Mike for his outstanding contributions to Laborie during his tenure as CEO. We look forward to working with Chris as Laborie's new CEO, and we are confident that his experience and expertise make him the right person to further develop Laborie", comments Laborie Chair of the Board David Perez.

"We look forward to working with Mike in his new capacity and thank him for his exceptional leadership of Laborie and partnership with Patricia Industries over the past eight years. During this period, Laborie has seen significant growth and margin expansion, enhanced its product portfolio and global presence, and fostered an innovative, high-performance culture. We are excited to partner with Chris to continue growing and improving Laborie, and are confident that his leadership style, business acumen, and medical technology expertise will make him a great CEO for the business", says Yuriy Prilutskiy, Co-Head of Patricia Industries.

For further information:

Jacob Lund, Chief Communications & Sustainability Officer,
Phone +46 725 60 21 57
jacob.lund@investorab.com

Magnus Dalhammar, Head of Investor Relations,
Phone +46 73 524 2130
magnus.dalhammar@investorab.com

Our press releases can be accessed at www.investorab.com

Investor AB, founded by the Wallenberg family in 1916, creates value for people and society by building strong and sustainable companies. Through substantial ownership and board participation, we drive initiatives that we believe create value and support our companies to remain or become best-in-class. Our portfolio is organized in three business areas: Listed Companies, Patricia Industries and Investments in EQT.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.