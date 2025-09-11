Investor AB: Chris Smith new CEO of Laborie

Laborie's Board of Directors has appointed Chris Smith new CEO of Laborie, effective September 22, 2025. Chris Smith succeeds Michael Frazzette, who has decided to retire after eight years and will continue to work with Patricia Industries in an advisory capacity. He will also be a board member of Nova Biomedical and Sarnova.



Chris Smith has served on the Laborie Board of Directors since 2023 and is a seasoned medical technology executive who previously served as CEO of NeoGenomics, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, and Cochlear. He has also held a variety of leadership roles at Gyrus, Abbott and Cardinal Health.



"The Laborie Board of Directors thanks Mike for his outstanding contributions to Laborie during his tenure as CEO. We look forward to working with Chris as Laborie's new CEO, and we are confident that his experience and expertise make him the right person to further develop Laborie", comments Laborie Chair of the Board David Perez.



"We look forward to working with Mike in his new capacity and thank him for his exceptional leadership of Laborie and partnership with Patricia Industries over the past eight years. During this period, Laborie has seen significant growth and margin expansion, enhanced its product portfolio and global presence, and fostered an innovative, high-performance culture. We are excited to partner with Chris to continue growing and improving Laborie, and are confident that his leadership style, business acumen, and medical technology expertise will make him a great CEO for the business", says Yuriy Prilutskiy, Co-Head of Patricia Industries.

