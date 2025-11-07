Investor AB: Patricia Industries' subsidiary Laborie to acquire the JADA System

Patricia Industries' subsidiary Laborie, a leading provider of diagnostic and therapeutic medical technology products for the urology, gastroenterology and obstetrics markets, has entered into an agreement with Organon to acquire the JADA® System, a medical device that uses a low-level intrauterine vacuum to control and treat abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage, when conservative management is warranted.

The acquisition of the JADA® System expands Laborie's Obstetrics business unit, adding an innovative product that is today used in over 20 countries globally and is highly complementary to Laborie's existing obstetrics product portfolio.

For the 12-month periods ending June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 revenues of the JADA® System amounted to USD 67m and USD 61m, respectively. Profitability is expected to be in line with Laborie's historical levels. Approximately 100 employees, most of them in commercial roles, are expected to join Laborie as part of the transaction.

Laborie will pay USD 440m at closing, and a potential additional payment of up to USD 25m contingent on achievement of certain 2026 revenue targets, for a total potential value of USD 465m. The transaction is expected to be funded with incremental Laborie debt financing and completed during the first quarter 2026, subject to approval of relevant authorities.

"We are excited for Laborie's acquisition of the JADA® System. Growing our platform companies within Patricia Industries is a key priority for us and I am pleased that we continue to build and execute on a strong pipeline of strategic add-on acquisitions, as a complement to organic growth", comments Investor's President and CEO Christian Cederholm.

"We look forward to accelerating Laborie's growth with the acquisition of the JADA® System - a product that has strong strategic fit with Laborie and provides an important treatment option to mothers around the world. We are committed to supporting Laborie and its management team in their mission to deliver customer-focused innovation to patients and caregivers globally", says Yuriy Prilutskiy, Co-Head of Patricia Industries.

About Patricia Industries

Patricia Industries is a long-term owner that invests in companies and works to develop each company to its full potential. Patricia Industries is a part of the industrial holding company Investor AB, whose main owner is the Wallenberg Foundations.

About Laborie

Laborie is a leading medical technology company focused on manufacturing and delivering high-quality, high-impact diagnostic and therapeutic products for the urology, gastroenterology, and obstetrics markets. Laborie is headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire and its products are commercialized in over 110 countries, helping clinicians and hospitals globally to preserve and restore patient dignity.

