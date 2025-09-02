Investor AB: Petra Hedengran to leave her role at Investor

After more than 18 years at Investor, Petra Hedengran has informed Investor that she will retire from her role as General counsel, Head of Corporate Governance and responsible for Investments in EQT.

A search process to find Petra's successor will be initiated, and Petra will stay in her role until the Annual General Meeting in May 2026 and then become a Senior Advisor to Investor.

Petra has served as General Counsel and been a member of the Executive Leadership Team since 2007. She is also a board member of Investor's portfolio company Electrolux.

In addition, Petra is a Director at The Association for Generally Accepted Principles in the Securities Market, and at the Research Institute of Industrial Economics.

"Petra has been instrumental to the development of Investor during her nearly 20 years with the company. She is not only a very skilled general counsel and one of the most knowledgeable corporate governance experts in Sweden, but she has also showed excellent business acumen and integrity in all her work. I am very pleased that she has agreed to continue as a Senior Advisor", says CEO Christian Cederholm.

"I have had a fantastic time at Investor and cannot think of a better place to work. I have, however, concluded that now is a good time to leave my operational role. I look forward to continuing to be part of the great culture at Investor in a freer capacity as an advisor", Petra Hedengran says.

