WKN: A2H7JW | ISIN: SE0010468116 | Ticker-Symbol: A39
Tradegate
17.10.24
09:36 Uhr
3,296 Euro
-0,444
-11,87 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ARJO AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ARJO AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,2063,25812:28
3,2203,24412:28
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.10.2024 07:00 Uhr
27 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Arjo AB: Arjo's interim report January-September 2024

"Growth continued in the quarter with a strengthened order book and improved gross margin. Our performance was, however, held back by weaker demand in Europe. We are now accelerating initiatives to improve both short- and long-term profitability. We enter the final quarter of the year with high activity level and expect to reach our ambition of 3-5% organic growth for the full-year," says Joacim Lindoff, President and CEO of Arjo.

July-September 2024 in brief

  • Net sales amounted to SEK 2,734 M (2,777).

Net sales grew organically by 1.5%.

  • The gross margin increased to 42.0% (41.4).
  • Adjusted EBITDA amounted to SEK 434 M (457).
  • Adjusted operating profit amounted to SEK 164 M (186). Total currency effects compared to the corresponding quarter last year amounts to SEK -34 M.
  • Profit after financial items amounted to SEK 100 M (109).
  • Earnings per share amounted to SEK 0.27 (0.30).
  • Cash flow from operations amounted to SEK 437 M (565), corresponding to a cash conversion of 102.0% (126.2).
  • Two European acquisitions strengthening Arjo's positions in diagnostics and rental.

Telephone conference

Fund managers, analysts and media are invited to participate in a conference call and presentation of the report on October 17 at 08:00 CEST via the following link: https://ir.financialhearings.com/arjo-q3-report-2024

Those who wish to ask questions verbally during the teleconference will need to register via the link below. A phone number and a conference ID will be provided after registration in order to access the conference. Link to registration: https://conference.financialhearings.com/teleconference/?id=50049842

Alternatively, use the following link to download the presentation:
https://www.arjo.com/int/about-us/investors/reports--presentations/2024/

A recorded version of the conference is accessible for three years via the following link: https://ir.financialhearings.com/arjo-q3-report-2024


For more information, please contact:

Maria Nilsson, EVP Communications & Public Relations

Tel: +46 734 244 515

Email: maria.nilsson@arjo.com

Sara Ehinger, VP Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Tel: +46 723 597 794

Email: sara.ehinger@arjo.com


This information is information that Arjo AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 07:00 CEST on October 17, 2024.


About Arjo

At Arjo, we believe that empowering movement within healthcare environments is essential to quality care. Our products and solutions are designed to promote a safe and dignified experience through patient handling, medical beds, personal hygiene, disinfection, diagnostics, and the prevention of pressure injuries and venous thromboembolism. With more than 6,500 people worldwide and over 65 years caring for patients and healthcare professionals, we are committed to driving healthier outcomes for people facing mobility challenges. www.arjo.com

