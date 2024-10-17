Arjo AB: Arjo's interim report January-September 2024

"Growth continued in the quarter with a strengthened order book and improved gross margin. Our performance was, however, held back by weaker demand in Europe. We are now accelerating initiatives to improve both short- and long-term profitability. We enter the final quarter of the year with high activity level and expect to reach our ambition of 3-5% organic growth for the full-year," says Joacim Lindoff, President and CEO of Arjo.

July-September 2024 in brief

Net sales amounted to SEK 2,734 M (2,777).

Net sales grew organically by 1.5%.

The gross margin increased to 42.0% (41.4).

Adjusted EBITDA amounted to SEK 434 M (457).

Adjusted operating profit amounted to SEK 164 M (186). Total currency effects compared to the corresponding quarter last year amounts to SEK -34 M.

Profit after financial items amounted to SEK 100 M (109).

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 0.27 (0.30).

Cash flow from operations amounted to SEK 437 M (565), corresponding to a cash conversion of 102.0% (126.2).

Two European acquisitions strengthening Arjo's positions in diagnostics and rental.



