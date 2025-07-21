Anzeige
Alarm am Metallmarkt: Kupfer unter Strom: USA rüsten sich - was das für Anleger bedeutet
WKN: A2H7JW | ISIN: SE0010468116 | Ticker-Symbol: A39
Tradegate
21.07.25 | 09:27
3,050 Euro
-0,26 % -0,008
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.07.2025 08:00 Uhr
Arjo AB: Niclas Sjöswärd leaving the position as interim President and CEO of Arjo

Niclas Sjöswärd has informed the Board of Directors of his decision to leave Arjo for a position outside the Group. Niclas will continue in his role as interim President & CEO until mid-January 2026. The recruitment process for a new CEO is underway.

"I would like to thank Niclas on behalf of the Board - we are confident that the company will remain in good hands under his leadership until mid-January," says Johan Malmquist, Chairman of the Board.

Niclas joined Arjo as CFO in 2023, and since January 2025 he has held the position as interim President & CEO.

"I look forward to continuing the work to lead and drive the business with full focus until mid-January", says Niclas Sjöswärd.

For more information, please contact:

Maria Nilsson, EVP Communications & Public Relations
+46 734 244 515
maria.nilsson@arjo.com

This information is information that Arjo AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 CEST on July 21, 2025.

About Arjo

At Arjo, we are convinced that good conditions for mobility in healthcare environments are a central part of offering high-quality care. Our products and solutions for patient transfer, hygiene, disinfection, diagnostics, treatment of leg ulcers, prevention of pressure ulcers and venous thrombosis, as well as our healthcare beds, are designed to promote mobility, safety and dignity in all healthcare situations. With over 65 years of experience in improving everyday life for patients and caregivers, and a global team of almost 7,000 people, we are constantly working to create better outcomes for people facing mobility challenges. www.arjo.com


