Arjo AB: Niclas Sjöswärd leaving the position as interim President and CEO of Arjo

Niclas Sjöswärd has informed the Board of Directors of his decision to leave Arjo for a position outside the Group. Niclas will continue in his role as interim President & CEO until mid-January 2026. The recruitment process for a new CEO is underway.
"I would like to thank Niclas on behalf of the Board - we are confident that the company will remain in good hands under his leadership until mid-January," says Johan Malmquist, Chairman of the Board.
Niclas joined Arjo as CFO in 2023, and since January 2025 he has held the position as interim President & CEO.
"I look forward to continuing the work to lead and drive the business with full focus until mid-January", says Niclas Sjöswärd.
