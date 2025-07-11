Arjo AB: Arjo's interim report January-June 2025

"We are growing in line with our target with double-digit growth in the US, while further strengthening our order book. In parallel, our focused cost efficiency efforts are generating results, and adjusted for currency effects and US tariffs, underlying profitability for the quarter trended positively. We now look forward to a strong net sales development in the second half of 2025," says Niclas Sjöswärd, Interim President & CEO of Arjo.

April-June 2025 in brief

Net sales amounted to SEK 2,678 M (2,810). Net sales grew organically by 3.0%.

The gross margin was 43.4% (43.6).

Adjusted EBITDA amounted to SEK 475 M (496).

Adjusted operating profit amounted to SEK 208 M (232).

Profit after financial items amounted to SEK 126 M (164).

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 0.34 (0.44).

Cash flow from operations amounted to SEK 205 M (344), corresponding to a cash conversion of 46.6% (69.7).

Launch of Sentego, a new acute care stretcher.

