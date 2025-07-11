Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.07.2025 07:00 Uhr
13 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Arjo AB: Arjo's interim report January-June 2025

"We are growing in line with our target with double-digit growth in the US, while further strengthening our order book. In parallel, our focused cost efficiency efforts are generating results, and adjusted for currency effects and US tariffs, underlying profitability for the quarter trended positively. We now look forward to a strong net sales development in the second half of 2025," says Niclas Sjöswärd, Interim President & CEO of Arjo.

April-June 2025 in brief

  • Net sales amounted to SEK 2,678 M (2,810). Net sales grew organically by 3.0%.
  • The gross margin was 43.4% (43.6).
  • Adjusted EBITDA amounted to SEK 475 M (496).
  • Adjusted operating profit amounted to SEK 208 M (232).
  • Profit after financial items amounted to SEK 126 M (164).
  • Earnings per share amounted to SEK 0.34 (0.44).
  • Cash flow from operations amounted to SEK 205 M (344), corresponding to a cash conversion of 46.6% (69.7).
  • Launch of Sentego, a new acute care stretcher.

Telephone conference

Fund managers, analysts and media are invited to participate in a conference call and presentation of the report on July 11 at 08:00 CEST via the following link: https://arjo.events.inderes.com/q2-report-2025

Those who wish to ask questions verbally during the teleconference will need to register via the link below. A phone number and a conference ID will be provided after registration in order to access the conference. Link to registration: https://conference.inderes.com/teleconference/?id=50052057

Alternatively, use the following link to download the presentation: https://www.arjo.com/int/about-us/investors/reports--presentations/2025/

A recorded version of the conference is accessible for three years via the following link: https://arjo.events.inderes.com/q2-report-2025


For more information, please contact:

Maria Nilsson, EVP Communication & Public Relations
+46 734 244 515

maria.nilsson@arjo.com


Erik Roslund, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

+46 768 996 303

erik.roslund@arjo.com


This information is information that Arjo AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 07:00 CEST on July 11, 2025.


About Arjo

At Arjo, we believe that empowering movement within healthcare environments is essential to quality care. Our products and solutions for patient transfers, hygiene, disinfection, diagnostics, treating leg ulcers, prevention of pressure injuries and deep vein thrombosis, and our medical beds are all designed to promote mobility, safety and dignity in all care situations. With over 6,500 people worldwide and 65 years caring for patients and healthcare professionals, we are committed to driving healthier outcomes for people facing mobility challenges. www.arjo.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
