Arjo AB: Andréas Elgaard appointed new President and CEO of Arjo

Arjo's Board of Directors has appointed Andréas Elgaard new President and CEO of the Group. Andréas most recently comes from the position as President and CEO of the publicly listed ITAB Shop Concept AB. Andréas is expected to assume his position no later than end of January 2026.

Andréas has broad international business experience. For the past six years, he has been the President & CEO of ITAB, which develops and provides solutions and services for retail and grocery sectors. Andréas' previous experience includes almost ten years at IKEA, where he held several leading positions, including leading IKEAs kitchen business globally. Andréas holds a Master of Science from Lund Institute of Technology.

"We are very pleased to welcome Andréas Elgaard to Arjo. From his various roles and industry experiences, Andréas has demonstrated his ability to deliver results and build high performing teams. Andréas' drive, competence and experience will prove valuable for the continuing efforts to develop Arjo's full potential," says Johan Malmquist, Chairman of the Board.

"Arjo has great potential, and I am grateful for the Board's confidence in me to lead and further develop the business. Together with all Arjo's employees, I look forward to strengthening the company's positions even further in the coming years", says Andréas Elgaard.

As previously communicated, Niclas Sjöswärd will remain interim President & CEO until mid-January 2026.

For more information, please contact:

Maria Nilsson, EVP Communications & Public Relations

+46 734 244 515

maria.nilsson@arjo.com

This information is information that Arjo AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 CEST on July 30, 2025.

About Arjo