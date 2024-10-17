Revenue growth three times faster than the market, i.e. 6 to 10% per year, in line with the GreenUP 2024-2027 plan and a +50% revenue increase by 2030

Water Technologies EBITDA growth of around 10% per year, enabling margin improvement and increased ROCE

At its Deep Dive 'New Solutions for Water' conference in Hungary on October 17, Veolia (Paris:VIE) unveiled its growth ambitions to capitalize on the anticipated expansion of the water technology market, a booster of its GreenUp strategic program.

This strategic push reflects the growing demand for innovative water treatment technologies and solutions, fuelled by macro-trends such as water scarcity, adaptation to climate change, health concerns and the development of strategic industries such as semiconductors, pharmaceuticals and data centers. According to Veolia's estimates, this market is now worth around €220 billion, growing steadily by 2 to 3% per year.

As the global market leader, Veolia is perfectly positioned to take advantage of growth in this booming sector and ensure growth three times greater than that of the market, of 6 to 10% per year.

To achieve this, the Group relies on its portfolio of differentiating portfolio of technologies and its unique capacity to create value from the combination of its businesses, by prioritizing the 5 most promising offers responding to the surge in demand in the sector, such as:

Treatment of micropollutants in water (such as PFAS, endocrine disruptors, or pesticide residues and microplastics, etc.)

Advanced biological treatment, reuse of wastewater, and production of bioenergy from sludge

Recovery of strategic metals and salts

Ultrapure water for the pharmaceutical and microelectronics industries

Sustainable desalination models to optimize energy efficiency and performance

"It is crucial to meet the growing demand in key water technology sectors to strengthen the competitiveness of territories and industries and to meet the challenges of sustainable resource management. Thanks to our global technological leadership and the combination of innovations and know-how from all our businesses, we have a unique ability to develop tailor-made offers at the best price for communities and strategic industries such as microelectronics or pharmaceuticals, and to grow two to three times faster than the market," says Estelle Brachlianoff, CEO of Veolia.

To the financial community

Water Technology ambitions as part of the GreenUp 2024-27 plan

Annual revenue growth of +6% to +10% (CAGR)

Average annual EBITDA growth of around +10% (CAGR)

EBITDA margin growth (excluding projects) of ~+300 bps

ROCE growth

Ambitions for 2030

Water Technologies revenue growth of +50%

ABOUT VEOLIA

Veolia's ambition is to become the benchmark company for ecological transformation. With nearly 218,000 employees on five continents, the Group designs and deploys useful, practical solutions for managing water, waste and energy that help to radically change the world. Through its three complementary activities, Veolia contributes to developing access to resources, preserving available resources and renewing them. In 2023, the Veolia group served 113 million people with drinking water and 103 million with wastewater services, produced 42 terawatt-hours of energy and recovered 63 million metric tons of waste. Veolia Environnement (Paris Euronext: VIE) generated consolidated sales of €45.3 billion in 2023. www.veolia.com

