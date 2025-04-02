Anzeige
Mittwoch, 02.04.2025
Der CEO kauft ein - und das gleich zweimal: Startschuss für die nächste Kursrallye?
WKN: 501451 | ISIN: FR0000124141
ACCESS Newswire
02.04.2025 16:14 Uhr
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Veolia North America: Veolia's Jim Sullivan Talks Industry Trends and 2025 Vision

Finanznachrichten News

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / April 2, 2025 / Sean Grady featured Jim Sullivan, Chief Strategy and Development Officer, on a recent episode of The Environmental Transformation Podcast to talk about how Jim's expertise has helped shape the sustainability strategy and vision at Veolia North America.

Since July 2024, Jim has supported the actualization of our Environmental Solutions & Services strategy and the execution of the business plan by leading the commercial operations group along with business development, marketing and mergers and acquisitions.

In this episode, Jim dives into details about key industry trends, including the challenges and strategies around managing PFAS, regulatory shifts, leveraging AI and data analytics for improved customer experience and the critical role of mergers and acquisitions in expanding Veolia's environmental capabilities.

Catch the full conversation here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Veolia North America on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Veolia North America
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/veolia-north-america
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Veolia North America



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
