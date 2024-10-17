1 billion euro in sales by 2030 targeted in the fight against micropollutants (and in particular PFAS) through the combination of all the Group's activities

The most complete end-to-end solution on the market, mobilizing all the Group's expertise across the value chain

Regulatory News:

At its Deep Dive 'New Solutions for Water' conference in Hungary on October 17, Veolia (Paris:VIE) announced a revenue target for treating micropollutants and launched an unparalleled integrated global offering for the treatment of regulated PFAS.

The fight against micropollutants has been identified by the Group as a major focus of its GreenUp strategic program, with an ambition to generate sales of €1 billion in this segment by 2030. This goal will be largely supported by the launch of the BeyondPFAS offer, which represents a major step forward in the fight against PFAS worldwide.

A pioneer in the treatment of pollutants in drinking water, soil and hazardous waste, Veolia is a key player across the entire value chain, from detection to complete disposal. By combining the skills of its three businesses worldwide, Veolia can act from the earliest stages of detecting pollutants to ensure their effective treatment and sustainable disposal. This unique positioning enables the Group to offer solutions tailored to each territory, both economically and technologically.

Internationally, particularly in the United States, Veolia has already treated more than 8 million m³ of PFAS-contaminated water using advanced technologies. In France, Veolia has already carried out a vast campaign to detect the 20 regulated PFAS, before deploying more than 30 mobile units to offer tailored solutions to local authorities and guarantee high-quality water.

'The PFAS offer is a perfect illustration of Veolia's value creation model. It was made possible by our ability to combine all our expertise across the entire pollution treatment value chain,' commented Estelle Brachlianoff, Veolia's Chief Executive Officer. 'This is the most comprehensive end-to-end offering on the market, combining our skills in diagnostics, water treatment and waste management, providing a complete, innovative and best value for money solution to this major environmental challenge.'

The BeyondPFAS offer includes

State-of-the-art technologies for the detection and quantification of regulated PFAS in water

Technologically and economically suitable treatment solutions for the treatment of regulated PFAS from drinking water and wastewater

Innovative processes for the safe management and treatment of PFAS-contaminated waste

Consultancy and support services for local authorities and industry faced with the problem of PFAS

ABOUT VEOLIA

Veolia's ambition is to become the benchmark company for ecological transformation. With nearly 218,000 employees on five continents, the Group designs and deploys useful, practical solutions for managing water, waste and energy that help to radically change the world. Through its three complementary activities, Veolia contributes to developing access to resources, preserving available resources and renewing them. In 2023, the Veolia group served 113 million people with drinking water and 103 million with wastewater services, produced 42 terawatt-hours of energy and recovered 63 million metric tons of waste. Veolia Environnement (Paris Euronext: VIE) generated consolidated sales of €45.3 billion in 2023. www.veolia.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241017117121/en/

Contacts:

VEOLIA

MEDIA RELATIONS

Laurent Obadia Evgeniya Mazalova

Anna Beaubatie Aurélien Sarrosquy

Tél.+ 33 (0) 1 85 57 86 25

presse.groupe@veolia.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Selma Bekhechi Ariane de Lamaze

+ 33 (0)1 85 57 84 76 84 80

investor-relations@veolia.com