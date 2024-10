WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK), an industrial automation and digital transformation firm, said on Thursday that it has appointed Brian Hovey as its Chief Marketing Officer.



Hovey, with over 25 years of leadership experience, most recently worked as Vice President, Sales Excellence, Safety and Productivity Solutions at Honeywell.



