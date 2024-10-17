Safe Pro Group Inc.: Safe-Pro USA Launches Advanced, High-Performance, Ultra-Lightweight "305 PRO" Body Armor Plate for Law Enforcement

- Company Completes First 305 PRO Delivery to Florida Police Department and Successfully Lists its Newest Plate on the General Services Administration (GSA) Schedule -

- New Armor Plate is Designed to Provide Improved Protection Against High Power Rifle Threats -

Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAI) ("Safe Pro" or the "Company"), a premier provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions specializing in drone imagery processing, announced today that its ballistics protection unit, Safe-Pro USA LLC has introduced its latest advancement, the ultra-lightweight and ultra-thin "305 PRO" hard armor plate, with the first units delivered to a South Florida Police Department. The new "305 PRO" hard armor plates are now available on Safe Pro's GSA Schedule for purchase by state, local and federal agencies.

Manufactured in Florida by Safe-Pro USA and constructed from the latest generation of advanced ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene hybrid composites, the "305 PRO" plate was created to address a gap in the market for an exceptionally light and thin plate designed for use by law enforcement in the high heat and humidity of South Florida. Compliant with the National Institute of Justice ("NIJ") NIJ 0101.06 Level III++ standards and with the new NIJ Standard 0101.07, Level RF1, the new plate offers enhanced protection for law enforcement and first responders against high-power rifle threats such as AR-15s and AK-47swhile ensuring greater conformability to the torso with the SAPI Multicurve shape, comfort and mobility.

Key Product Features include:

NIJ Compliance: Meets NIJ Standards 0101.06 Level III++ and NIJ 0101.07 Level RF1, designed to withstand multiple impacts of 7.62 mm x 51 mm M80 NATO Ball and 7.62 mm x 39 mm, and 5.56 mm x 45 mm M193 high power rifle rounds

Ultra-lightweight: Weighs as little as 2.25lbs.

Ultra-thin: Measures just 0.85 of an inch thick

Ergonomic Design: Small Arms Protective Insert (SAPI) multi-curve design is available in multiple sizes including Small, Medium, Large and X-Large

A product introduction video on the "305 PRO" can be viewed here.

"Safe Pro's mission is to 'protect all those who protect us all' and through the development of innovative, American-made, high-performance ballistic products like the '305 PRO', we are honoring that commitment," said Dan Erdberg, Chairman and CEO of Safe Pro Group Inc. "With over 30-years of experience, the successful development and sale of innovative ballistic protection products such as '305 PRO' demonstrates our ability to quickly respond to our customer's rapidly evolving needs. Having the new '305 PRO' accepted for listing on our GSA Schedule is the latest milestone in our efforts to pursue Federal, State and Local procurement opportunities. Whether its advanced ballistic protection products for law enforcement at home or supporting the international peacekeeping forces of the UN with Explosive Ordnance Disposal products, we stand ready to deliver solutions that help our customers protect their personnel and fulfill their critical missions."

Safe-Pro USA, a HUBZone-certified small business, is a specialist in the manufacturer of ultra-premium bullet and blast resistant protection equipment utilized by domestic and international customers in the military, law enforcement, and humanitarian/peacekeeping markets. It has more than 30 years of combined experience in the U.S. defense industry with a proven expertise and strength in the design, engineering, and manufacture of advanced armor composites. Safe-Pro USA offers a full array of bullet and blast resistant personal protection equipment including complete Explosive Ordnance Disposal ("EOD") Systems, demining aprons and bomb blankets, body armor and ballistic plates. Many of its products are available for purchase by Federal, State and Local government customers and agencies under a Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) contract by the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA).

To learn more about "305 PRO" and other featured ballistic protection products, please visit our website at https://safeprogroup.com/ballistic-protection/. For more information about Safe Pro Group, its subsidiaries, and technologies, please visit https://safeprogroup.com/ and connect with us on Linked-In, Facebook and X.

About Safe Pro Group Inc.

Safe Pro Group is a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions specializing in drone imagery processing for humanitarian mine-clearing efforts. The Company leverages commercially available "off-the-shelf" drones with its proprietary machine learning and computer vision technology to rapidly identify explosive threats which provides a much safer and more efficient alternative to traditional human-based methods to analyze minefields. Built on a cloud-based ecosystem powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), Safe Pro Group's scalable platform is targeting multiple markets that include government, humanitarian aid, law enforcement, military and commercial sectors where its AI, protective gear, and drone-based services can work in synergy to deliver safety and operational efficiency. For more information on Safe Pro Group Inc., please visit https://safeprogroup.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release are forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements relate to future events, future expectations, plans and prospects. Although Safe Pro Group believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Safe Pro Group has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including 'believes,' 'estimates,' 'anticipates,' 'expects,' 'plans,' 'projects,' 'intends,' 'potential,' 'may,' 'could,' 'might,' 'will,' 'should,' 'approximately' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including market and other conditions. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of its date. Safe Pro Group undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

