Fountain Valley, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 17, 2024) - Moving iMage Technologies (NYSE American: MITQ) ("MiT"), a leading technology and services company for cinema, Esports, stadiums, arenas and other out-of-home entertainment venues, today announced it will be presenting at the 17th annual Main Event on Tuesday, October 29th at 2 pm PT at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel. Brian Siegel, Vice President, Investor Relations and Strategic Communications and Joe Delgado, EVP, Sales and Marketing, will be representing the company.

Joe Delgado, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing, stated: "We look forward to introducing our new corporate presentation and updating investors on both the status of the recovery in the cinema industry post-actors'/writers' strikes and our exciting new, high margin, recurring revenue initiatives that we believe will drive our growth over the next several years. We believe that our current valuation, trading below cash with no debt ,is extremely compelling and we look forward to making our case to investors at the Main Event."

Event: LD Micro Main Event XVII

Date: Tuesday, October 29th

Time: 2 pm PT

Register to watch the virtual presentation here.

Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD Micro, shared, "We understand the significance of this event for our industry and the enthusiasm it generates among attendees. We're grateful to the leaders at our parent company, Freedom, for their strong alignment with our vision. Our conference is more than just meetings and presentations-it's about laying the groundwork for the future and establishing it as the essential event in small and micro-cap that no one can miss. I'm truly honored to welcome our valued friends and partners to the seventeenth edition of the Main Event."

About Moving iMage Technologies

Moving iMage Technologies (NYSE American: MITQ) is a leading provider of technology, products, and services for the Motion Picture Exhibition industry, with expanding ventures into live entertainment venues and Esports. We design and manufacture a wide range of proprietary products in-house, including developing potentially disruptive SaaS and subscription-based solutions. Committed to excellence and innovation, Moving iMage Technologies aims to revolutionize the out of home entertainment experience with cutting-edge technology and superior service.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements above that are not purely about historical facts, including, but not limited to, those in which we use the words "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "plan," "intend," "estimate," "target" and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgment of what may happen in the future, actual results may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these statements due to numerous important factors. Our filings with the SEC provide detailed information on such statements and risks and should be consulted along with this release. To the extent permitted under applicable law, we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: LD Micro