KnowBe4, Inc.: KnowBe4 Honours 2024 EMEA Partner Programme Award Winners

Leeds, UK, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, announced the winners of its 2024 Partner Programme Awards from Europe, the Middle East and Africa during their KB4-CON EMEA event.

This annual awards programme recognises KnowBe4 Partners demonstrating sales excellence, marketing innovation, thought leadership and top performance in key areas of growth. Held in person for the first time, the awards ceremony closed the cybersecurity conference where attendees immersed themselves into the convergence of AI and the human layer. KnowBe4's mission, together with its partner community, is to empower customers' cybersecurity through knowledge, awareness, coaching and human risk mitigation.

"Our 2024 EMEA Partner Programme Award winners represent some of our strongest partnerships in the region," said Tony Jennings, EVP international & global channel sales and 2024 CRN Channel Chief. "Celebrating this excellence in person for the first time further demonstrates the significant investments we have made in accelerating partner-led growth. We thank these partners for their dedication, and we look forward to continued success."

"We believe in the power of data to drive success, and our partner awards programme was founded on this core value," said Kirsten Esposito, VP, global channel sales and 2024 CRN Channel Chief. "These partners have not only exceeded quantitative benchmarks but have championed a customer-first approach to human risk management. We are proud to welcome them into our 2024 global awards class."

The winners of the KnowBe4 2024 Partner Programme Awards from Europe, the Middle East and Africa are:

EMEA Partner of the Year

United Security Providers AG

Awards the partner who has demonstrated overall excellence in advocating for strong security culture, joint go-to-market strategy, sales growth and marketing innovation.

Partners to Watch

Van Roey Automation NV (https://www.vanroey.be/en/), Europe

Intercity (https://www.intercity.technology/), United Kingdom & Ireland

Waves Telecom and Technology Trading Establishment (https://wavestelecom.net/), Middle East & Africa

Awards the partners regionally who have shown tremendous growth and potential for future advancement in our Partner Programmes.

EMEA Marketing Innovator of the Year

InfoGuard AG

Awards the partner who has executed creative and successful marketing campaigns and gone above and beyond to promote our joint value.

EMEA Product Champion of the Year

Integrity360

Awards the partner who has championed selling the full product suite to help their customers build a human layer of defence.

For more information on KnowBe4's partner programmes, visit https://www.knowbe4.com/partners/partner-programs.





About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 70,000 organisations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organisations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. The late Kevin Mitnick, who was an internationally recognised cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Organisations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilise their end users as their last line of defence and trust the KnowBe4 platform to strengthen their security culture and reduce human risk.