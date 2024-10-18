

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Allegion Plc (ALLE), a security products and solutions provider, said on Friday that through one of its subsidiaries, it has acquired SOSS Door Hardware or SOSS, a maker of premium hinges and door hardware, for an undisclosed sum.



SOSS will report into the Allegion Americas segment, led by Allegion Senior Vice President Dave Ilardi.



Ilardi, said: 'SOSS solutions complement our Ives, Glynn-Johnson and Zero International door hardware, allowing us to specify and supply a broader portfolio to our customers, and ultimately growing this core part of our business.'



