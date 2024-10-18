Cytta Corp. Announces Growing Utilization of CyttaCOMMS by Florida and Texas Law Enforcement Agencies

25 New Agency Annual License Purchase Orders secured, with an additional 827 Departments now conducting fully operational trials of the CyttaCOMMS platform

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2024 / Cytta Corp. (OTCQB:CYCA), a leading provider of advanced secure communication and live drone streaming technology, is pleased to announce the continued success of its CyttaCOMMS platform within Florida and Texas law enforcement agencies. To date, CyttaCOMMS has secured 25 new department annual license purchase orders, with multiple ongoing discussions and trials actively underway with agencies in both States. The platform now boasts 827 registered users conducting ongoing live trial use of the full CyttaCOMMS platform, all of which were the direct result of law enforcement requests to Cytta. Cytta is receiving more direct registration requests each week as law enforcement departments recognize the value of secure, real-time drone communication for public safety.

Law enforcement agencies in both states have been conducting extensive real-world fully operational trials of CyttaCOMMS, applying the technology to a variety of their critical use cases, including tactical operations, disaster response, crowd control, and search and rescue missions. Each fully operational trial progresses through a structured process of reviews, tests, and administrative approvals, tailored to the unique operational needs of each agency. Positive feedback has been overwhelmingly consistent across the board, with agencies expressing high satisfaction with the platform's performance in enhancing situational awareness and enabling secure, efficient communication.

"We're thrilled with the success of our outreach to law enforcement agencies in both Florida and Texas," said Mike Elliott, VP of Business Development at Cytta Corp. "The feedback has been hugely positive, and we are seeing more agencies sign up every week. With 25 purchase orders signed and 827 ongoing fully operational trials with numerous agencies, it's clear that CyttaCOMMS is rapidly gaining momentum as a top technology solution for secure live drone streaming in the law enforcement community."

Cytta's strategy to introduce CyttaCOMMS through free fully operational trials and active engagement with law enforcement agencies has proven highly effective. The trial process allows agencies to experience the platform's capabilities firsthand, using the full version of our software in real-world scenarios to address their specific operational challenges. These 827 ongoing live trials have enabled law enforcement professionals to see the benefits of secure, real-time communication in their daily activities and how CyttaCOMMS can enhance public safety operations across their various use cases.

With ongoing discussions and trials continuing in both Florida and Texas, Cytta Corp. is well positioned for further growth and adoption of CyttaCOMMS across the broader US law enforcement community. The Company's commitment to providing innovative technology solutions is reflected in the strong reception of the platform and the growing number of agencies choosing CyttaCOMMS for their drone communication and command and control needs.

As Cytta continues to expand its user base and strengthen relationships with law enforcement agencies, the company is excited about the future and its role in transforming public safety communication through secure, live drone streaming.

