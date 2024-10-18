JinkoSolar and Trina Solar have reported that on-field testing shows tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) solar modules outperform p-type back-contact PV modules in monthly power generation. Chinese solar module manufacturers JinkoSolar and Trina Solar have each published white papers this week that demonstrate their TOPCon panel technologies offer superior power yield compared to back-contact (BC) module technologies. In its case study, JinkoSolar explained that testing took place at its facility in Kagoshima, Japan, from Sept. 12 to Oct. 11, with the results confirmed by Germany's TÜV Nord. ...

